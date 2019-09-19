Electric Aircraft Tugs 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Electric Aircraft Tugs do provide the most upgraded and secured aircraft towing in nominal energy, eco-friendly way. Made up of devoid of any tow bar, these tugs are comparatively safer as it can handle the weight of the nose wheel of the aircraft, through the help of aircraft weight for balancing purpose. Here there is no tow bar available for bending; neither is to break. Thus it makes the aircraft free to move without any kind of constraint.

Present market status, sales generated, and key players

The report goes through in details about the modern time market status of electric aircraft tugs. Going through the report, it becomes thoroughly evident that the sales crossed 1573 units in the year 2017. One can also understand that the market in this segment is quite concentrated in comparison with the other sectors. To name the key players of the industry, JBT Aero, TLD, GOLDHOFER, VOLK, Airtug LLC, Flyer-Truck, etc. do appear at the top. It is here to note that the revenue of the top ten manufacturers accounted for around 82% of the total revenue made in the year 2017.

The report predicts the growth rate of the market to cross 5.3% in the coming five years. It is speculated that the market is going to cross 130 million dollars by the year 2024. In comparison, it is 100 million dollars at present in the year 2019.

Analyzing the market through segmentation

From geographical perspectives, the report segments the entire market into zones like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It can also be segmented in terms of manufacturers. Key players mentioned above do appear in the report. The report profiles the status of the key players. From product types, the market can be segmented into Towbarless tractors and conventional tractors. In terms of applications, the market can be segmented into military and civil aviation. All in all, the report covers the all-out aspect of the market.

Going through different timelines for market study

The report strategically presents data for the greater convenience of the readers. In this context, here the past reference has been provided as well to understand the present scenario better. It goes back to the year 2014, and analyses the market up to 2019. The year 2018 has been taken as the base year in the analysis. Ultimately, a broader analysis of the market can be helpful in many ways for business developers. It can be useful for them while taking key business decisions. Those interested in holding a share in this segment can also find the report equally useful. Be it about the past details or present analysis; the report does an extensive analysis of all aspects.

News from the industry

Denton Observer publishes a report regarding the growth of the electric aircraft tugs market. It provides a growth analysis of the market and predicts the growth rate of the future. Largely, the status of the market this year in 2019 has been analyzed in the report.

