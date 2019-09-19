The Top 10 Healthcare Services in 2018 (2019 Report)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Healthcare Services 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the role service providers play in the dynamic healthcare industry. We assessed and rated the healthcare-specific service capabilities of 20 service providers across a defined series of innovation, execution, and voice of the customer criteria.

The report highlights the overall ratings for all 20 participants and the top five leaders for each sub-category. This report also includes detailed profiles of each service provider, outlining their overall and sub-category rankings, provider facts, and detailed strengths and weaknesses.

Who Should Read this Report?

Business unit and IT leaders

Shared services and outsourcing

Managers at healthcare providers

Payers

Healthcare associations (e.g., NASCO, HIMSS)

Health IT companies

What You'll Know After Reading

Readers will gain insight into:

Who are the leading providers of industry-specific services to the healthcare sector, ranked overall and across key execution, innovation, and voice of the customer criteria.

What are the strengths, weaknesses and capabilities of each of the 20 providers included in the study via detailed profiles.

Provider capabilities across the healthcare service value chain and depth of experience by specific service offerings.

Major study findings on the state of the healthcare market including customer satisfaction, the role of 360-degree relationships, and the evolution of offerings to meet the discerning needs of the clients.

