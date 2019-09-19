North America's Sodium Dichromate Market, 2018-2023: Focus on Product Type & Application

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Sodium Dichromate Market: Focus on Product Type and Application (Metal Finishing, Leather Tanning, Pigments, Wood Preservatives, and Others) - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America sodium dichromate market was valued at $188.5 million in 2018 and is expected to account for a market value of $247 million by the end of 2023. The significant demand for sodium dichromate is currently from the electroplating industry for the generation of parts which are corrosion and wear resistance and have high aesthetic value as well.



Expert Quote



The increase in the demand for corrosion-resistant as well as aesthetically appealing parts and products coupled with ease of application has helped the North America sodium dichromate market to grow across applications such as electroplating, wood preservatives, and leather tanning, among others.



Scope of the Market



The North America sodium dichromate market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the chemical, its different products, and its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the sodium dichromate industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The North America sodium dichromate report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by application, product, and region.



Market Segmentation



The North America sodium dichromate market segmentation (on the basis of product type) is further segmented into basic chromium sulphate, chromium oxide, chromic acid, and others. The chromic acid segment dominated the North America sodium dichromate market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2023).



The North America sodium dichromate market, by application, is segmented into metal finishing, leather tanning, pigments, wood preservation, and others. Metal finishing dominated the North America sodium dichromate market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



The North America sodium dichromate market segmentation by country is segregated under three countries, namely the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Data for each of these countries is provided by application.



Key Companies in the Market



The companies profiled in the report are LANXESS, Elementis Plc., Vishnu Chemicals Limited, Soda Sanayii A.S., American Elements, Aktyubinsk Chromium Elements Plant, Novotroitsk Plant of Chromium Compounds, Midural Group, Hebei Chromate Chemical Co., Ltd., and Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered



What is the estimated North America sodium dichromate market size in terms of value and volume from What is the estimated global North America sodium dichromate market size in terms of value and volume from 2017 to 2023, along with the year-on-year growth rates and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, 2019-2023?

What are the different applications of sodium dichromate, and the growth pattern for each application in terms of value in different countries?

Which are the major countries that provide growth opportunities for the North America sodium dichromate market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the North America sodium dichromate market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

How does the supply-demand scenario of the North America sodium dichromate market look like during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 High Growth of the Electroplating Industry in North America

1.1.2 Growth of the Construction Industry Driving Demand of Sodium Dichromate

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Slow Growth of the Leather Tanning Industry in North America

1.2.2 Concerns Regarding Environmental Pollution Caused by the Use of Chromium Chemicals

1.2.3 High Dependency of North America on Imports of Sodium Dichromate

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Replacement of Chrome Plated Steel Components With Plastic Components



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Consolidation Trends in North America Sodium Dichromate Market

2.2 Domestic and Foreign Producers of Sodium Dichromate

2.3 North America Sodium Dichromate Market Share Analysis, by Producer, 2018

2.3.1 U.S. Sodium Dichromate Market Share Analysis, by Producer, 2015-2017

2.3.2 Canada Sodium Dichromate Market Share Analysis, by Producer, 2015-2017

2.3.3 Mexico Sodium Dichromate Market Share Analysis, by Producer, 2015-2017

2.4 Production and Demand Scenario

2.5 Production Cost of Sodium Dichromate

2.5.1 Raw Material Cost

2.5.2 Processing, Utilities, Transportation, and Maintenance Cost

2.5.3 Factors Influencing Cost



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Import Scenario of Sodium Dichromate

3.1.1 U.S. Sodium Dichromate Imports, 2015-2017

3.1.2 Canada Sodium Dichromate Imports, 2015-2017

3.1.3 Mexico Sodium Dichromate Imports, 2015-2017

3.1.4 U.S. Sodium Dichromate Exports, 2015-2017

3.2 Sodium Dichromate Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Potential Customers

3.3 Porter's Five Forces

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.4 Threats of Substitutes

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 North America Sodium Dichromate Market Futuristic Scenario

3.4.1 Potential Threats to Supply Chain

3.4.2 Regulations for Sodium Dichromate

3.4.2.1 Regulations under EPA

3.4.2.2 Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Regulations



4 North America Sodium Dichromate Market

4.1 North America Sodium Dichromate Market Value, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2018-2023

4.1.1 Market Overview



5 North America Sodium Dichromate Market, by Product Type

5.1 North America Sodium Dichromate Market, by Product Type, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2018-2023

5.2 Basic Chromium Sulphate

5.3 Chromium Oxide

5.4 Chromic Acid

5.5 Others



6 North America Sodium Dichromate Market, by Application

6.1 North America Sodium Dichromate Market, by Application, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2017-2023

6.2 Metal Finishing

6.3 Wood Preservation

6.4 Pigments

6.5 Leather Tanning

6.6 Others



7 North America Sodium Dichromate Market, by Country, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2017-2023

7.1 U.S.

7.1.1 The U.S. Sodium Dichromate Market, by Application, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2017-2023

7.2 Canada

7.2.1 Canada Sodium Dichromate Market, by Application, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2017-2023

7.3 Mexico

7.3.1 Mexico Sodium Dichromate Market, by Application, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2017-2023



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aktyubinsk Chromium Chemicals Plant

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Role of Aktyubinsk Chromium Chemicals Plant in North America Sodium Dichromate Market

8.2.3 SWOT Analysis

8.3 American Elements

8.4 Elementis PLC

8.5 Hebei Chromate Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.6 LANXESS

8.7 Midural Group

8.8 Novotroitsk Plant of Chromium Compounds (NPCC)

8.9 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

8.10 Soda Sanayii A.S.

8.11 Vishnu Chemicals Limited



