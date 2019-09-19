Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Additional Refined Coal Facility Closure with Third-Party Investor

Increases to 23 total invested Refined Coal facilities

/EIN News/ -- HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced that Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group"), a joint venture among the Company's subsidiary ADA-ES, Inc., an affiliate of NexGen Resources Corporation, and an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., has completed a transaction for an additional Refined Coal ("RC") facility. The RC facility is located at a coal-fired power plant that has historically burned in excess of 2.5 million tons of coal per year and is royalty bearing to ADES. With this addition, Tinuum Group has 23 invested facilities in full-time operation.



L. Heath Sampson, President and CEO of ADES, commented, “I’m pleased to announce today that Tinuum has secured a third-party investor for facility number 23, making it the fourth contracted refined coal facility in 2019 and sixteenth royalty bearing facility overall. We believe this closure furthers our view that there continues to be appetite and capacity for tax equity investment related to Refined Coal. Additionally, we continue to work closely with Tinuum to educate potential investors around the benefits of refined coal and maximize cash flows for our shareholders. The emissions-reducing properties of refined coal play a critical role in our country’s evolving energy and pollution control demands, and we are proud to be an integral piece of that effort.”

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology. We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Tinuum Group, LLC (“Tinuum Group”) is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal (“RC”) technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which provides a “safe harbor” for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include the expected additional tons of coal with respect to this new facility as well as our expectations on the market appetite and capacity for tax equity investment in refined coal. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about potential factors that could affect Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. as of the date of this document, and except to the extent Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. may be required to update such information under any applicable securities laws, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

