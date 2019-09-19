2019 CRA Salary Analysis & Work Environment Report - Education & Experience, Salary & Benefits, Work Environment, Job Switching

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRA Salary Analysis and Work Environment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ask any HR manager working at a CRO or sponsor organization and they will tell you there is a war for talent when it comes to hiring and retaining high-quality CRAs. The publisher decided to take a deep look at not only CRA salaries, but also signing bonuses, retention bonuses, raises, and turnover with the aim of benchmarking some industry trends. They collected data from 227 CRAs from various organizations and countries around the world.

We hope you enjoy reading this report and that you learn something about what motivates and demotivates CRAs so that you can design more effective recruitment and/or retention plans that help ensure your organization has access to enough quality CRAs. Remember, these are the folks that make such an impact on the quality of your clinical trials.

What You Will Learn

Education and experience levels held by CRAs, including breakdowns by various organization types

Salary and benefits variations based on experience and geographical location of CRAs

Analysis of the CRA work environment in terms of how respondents' time and work is divided

CRA perspectives on Risk-Based Monitoring

Necessary requirements for CRAs to switch employers

How To Use

Develop best practices for hiring and retaining high-quality CRAs

Ensure your organization's work environment and pay structure for CRAs are industry-standard or better

Major Topics

Education and Experience

Salary and Benefits

Work Environment

Job Switching

