Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Nears $15 Billion by 2023 - Segregation & Processing of Bioplastics Challenges Growth

The market size of bioplastics & biopolymers is estimated at USD 6.95 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.92 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to 2023.



This report offers insights on bioplastics & biopolymers used in various end-use industries across regions.

It aims at estimating the size of the bioplastics & biopolymers market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across different segments, such as type, end-use industry, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the bioplastics & biopolymers market, along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Increasing use of bioplastics in the packaging end-use industry, increase in waste management regulations in Europe, favorable government policies, increased focus on bio-based content rather than biodegradability, and growing concern for human health are driving the demand for bioplastics & biopolymers. However, high price of bioplastics is a major restraining factor to the market.



Key players in this report include NatureWorks (US), Braskem (Brazil), Novamont (Italy), BASF (Germany), Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands), Biome Bioplastics (UK), Bio-On (Italy), Toray Industries (Japan), Plantic Technologies (Australia), and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan).



The non-biodegradable bioplastics type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Non-biodegradable bioplastics is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing type of bioplastics & biopolymers. The major non-biodegradable bio-based polymers include, bio-PE, bio-PET, bio-PP, bio-PUR, and bio-PEF. Bio-PET is the most widely used non-biodegradable bioplastic. It is majorly used for the bottle packaging application, which accounts for a large share in the packaging industry.



The packaging end-use industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Packaging is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing end-use industry in the bioplastics & biopolymers market during the forecast period. Packaging application of bioplastics & biopolymers includes food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, cosmetics packaging, and shopping bags. Bioplastics & biopolymers are widely used in both rigid packaging and flexible packaging. Increasing environmental legislations have restrained the use of conventional polymers, especially carry bags and packages, which drives the demand for bioplastics & biopolymers. Moreover, stringent government regulations are forcing industries to reduce their carbon content, thereby increasing the demand for bio-based products.



By region, the bioplastics & biopolymers market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing bioplastics & biopolymers market. Government regulations in the region regarding ban on plastic bags and global warming initiatives are also driving the market. The bioplastics & biopolymers market is expected grow at a high rate, during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of bioplastics across the consumer goods, automotive, agriculture, packaging, and medical industries. The increasing shift toward the use of eco-friendly and sustainable plastics is expected to support the growth of the bioplastics & biopolymers market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

4.2 Europe: Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By End-Use Industry

4.4 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type

4.5 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Bioplastics in the Packaging End-Use Industry

5.2.1.2 Increase in Waste Management Regulations in Europe

5.2.1.3 Favorable Government Policies

5.2.1.4 Increased Focus on Bio-Based Content Over Biodegradability

5.2.1.5 Increasing Concerns for Human Health

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Prices of Bioplastics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of New Applications

5.2.3.2 High Potential in Southeast Asian Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Segregation and Processing of Bioplastics

5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Oil Prices

5.2.4.3 Performance Limitations of Bioplastics & Biopolymers

5.2.4.4 Limited Regulations Related to Bioplastics in Developing Countries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.5 Plastic Industry Trends, 2016



6 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers

6.2.1 PLA

6.2.1.1 PLA to Dominate the Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers During the Forecast Period

6.2.2 Starch Blends

6.2.2.1 Easy Availability and Low Cost Drives the Demand

6.2.3 Pha

6.2.3.1 High Performance of Pha Bioplastics

6.2.4 Biodegradable Polyesters

6.2.4.1 Increasing Consumption in Packaging End-Use Industry

6.2.4.1.1 Pcl

6.2.4.1.2 Pbat

6.2.4.1.3 Pbs

6.2.5 Others

6.2.5.1 Regenerative Cellulose

6.3 Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers

6.3.1 Bio-Pe

6.3.1.1 Bio-Pet Accounted for the Largest Share in Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

6.3.2 Bio-Pet

6.3.2.1 Rising Consumption of Beverages is Expected to Drive the Use of Bio-Pet During the Forecast Period

6.3.3 Bio-Pa

6.3.3.1 R&D in Bioplastics Market is Expected to Increase the Demand During the Forecast Period

6.3.4 Bio-Ptt

6.3.5 Others

6.3.5.1 Bio-Pp

6.3.5.2 Bio-Pef



7 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Packaging

7.2.1 Packaging Segment Accounted for the Largest End-Use Industry of Bioplastics & Biopolymers

7.2.1.1 Rigid Packaging

7.2.1.1.1 Environmental Awareness in Bottle Manufacturers to Drive the Market

7.2.1.2 Flexible Packaging

7.2.1.2.1 Ban on Plastic Bags to Increase Consumption of Bioplastics & Biopolymers

7.3 Consumer Goods

7.3.1 Consumer Awareness for Eco-Friendly Goods

7.3.1.1 Electrical Appliances

7.3.1.2 Domestic Appliances

7.3.1.3 Others

7.4 Automotive

7.4.1 Bioplastics & Biopolymers are Widely Used in Automotive Industry Owing to their Improved Properties

7.5 Textile

7.5.1 Bioplastics & Biopolymers are Extensively Used in Textile Industry Due to their Low Moisture Regain Property

7.5.1.1 Medical & Healthcare Textiles

7.5.1.2 Personal Care, Clothes, and Other Textiles

7.6 Agriculture

7.6.1 Biodegradable Plastics are Used in the Agriculture & Horticulture Industry for Manufacturing Mulches, Seeding Strips, and Tapes

7.6.1.1 Tapes & Mulch Films

7.6.1.2 Others

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Healthcare

7.7.2 Building & Construction



8 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 China to Be the Largest and Fastest Growing Country for Bioplastics & Biopolymers in APAC Region

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 Biodegradable Bioplastic Mulch Films are Widely Used in the Agriculture Industry in India

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.3.1 Adoption of New Technologies to Increase the Production CAPACity of Bioplastics & Biopolymers

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 High Potential in Consumer Goods to Drive the Market

8.2.5 Rest of APAC

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Us Accounted for the Largest Market Size in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers in North America

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Increasing Awareness Related to Environmental Sustainability is Expected to Drive the Growth

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 Packaging Industry is Expected to Witness A High Growth During the Forecast Period

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 the Presence of A Large Number of Bioplastics & Biopolymers Manufacturers and Processors Boost the Market in the Country

8.4.2 Italy

8.4.2.1 Increasing Regulations Related to Plastic Bags

8.4.3 France

8.4.3.1 High Growth Potential in Food & Beverage Industry to Propel the Market Growth

8.4.4 Spain

8.4.4.1 Spain is Gaining Momentum With the Growing Agricultural Applications

8.4.5 UK

8.4.5.1 Opportunities in Healthcare Packaging Industry in UK to Boost the Market

8.4.6 Rest of Europe

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 Availability of Cheaper Feedstock to Increase Investments in Manufacturing Facilities During the Forecast Period

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.2.1 Changing Lifestyles and Increased Dispensable Income to Increase the Usage of Sustainable Packaging

8.5.3 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players

9.2.1 Natureworks

9.2.2 Braskem

9.2.3 BASF

9.2.4 Novamont

9.2.5 Total Corbion PLA

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Investments & Expansions

9.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

9.3.4 New Product Launches



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Natureworks

10.2 Braskem

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 Novamont

10.5 Total Corbion PLA

10.6 Biome Bioplastics

10.7 Bio-On

10.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.9 Toray Industries

10.10 Plantic Technologies

10.11 Other Players

10.11.1 Tianan Biologic Materials

10.11.2 Synbra Technology

10.11.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

10.11.4 Succinity

10.11.5 Perstorp

10.11.6 Arkema

10.11.7 Cargill



