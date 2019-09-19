Voting Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

The voting software is an evolving market in the digital era. Voting software refers to the software that allows the organizations to manage the elections remotely. The software also allows the voters to cast their votes from any device and any location. The voting software helps in enhancing the effectiveness of voting and increases the number of participants in voting. The voting software helps in a secure as well as transparent digital voting.

The application of voting software is increasing owing to the confidentiality and security features provided by the software. The verifiability and accuracy of the votes through the voting software increases the demand of the market across the globe. The global voting software market is expected to witness growth by a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The important players of the global voting software market are Simply Voting, Follow My Vote, NY Soft Services, Meridia Interactive Solutions, Survey & Ballot Systems, Agora Voting, and Option Technologies. Other significant players of the market include VoxVote, Eko Internet Marketing, RightLabs, OpaVote, Poll Gateway, Software 4 Schools, Vogo, Eballot, BigPulse, Innovision Incorporated, TallySpace, Telusys, SurveyLegend, Vote-Explorer, and Votabox.

Global Voting Software Segmentation Analysis

The global voting software market is classified based on type, application, and region.

Depending on the type of voting software, the global market is segmented into voting software up to 20 users, voting software up to 300 users, and voting software up to infinite users.

Based on the application, the global market is segmented into enterprise applications, education industry applications, government sector applications, and other applications.

The world moving towards digitalization is a major driving factor for the growth of the voting software market. The advancement in technology, the lack of transparency in the conventional voting system, and the demand for voting from anywhere around the world are some other factors that contribute towards the growth of the market.

Global Voting Software Regional Segmentation

The important regions of the global voting software market include Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Europe region includes France, Germany, UK, Turkey, Italy, and Russia. The North America region encompasses Canada, United States, and Mexico. The important contributors to the South America region are Argentina, Columbia, and Brazil. The Asia Pacific region includes Australia, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, Philippines, China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, and Southeast Asia. The Middle East and Africa region include Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, GCC countries, and the UAE.

Top Industry Trends

In May 2019, Microsoft launched software named Election Gaurd for secured and verifiable voting. The voting software will enable the end to end verification of the elections. It will also enable the voters to verify that their votes are correctly counted in the elections. The software will make the voting system more accessible, efficient, and secure. The software will be beneficial for the third party organizations and the voters to verify the results of the elections.

