Anti-static Mat Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In detail, the Anti-static Mat protects people or equipment from the dangerous effect of ESD- Electrostatic Discharge. The mats are widely used for different computer equipment which is very sensitive to static electricity. For example, CPUs, memory devices, motherboards, and more. Whether it is material o people’s life, all are somehow get affected by such electricity either by directly or indirectly. Sometimes, static electricity can cause harm.

For years, most of the people, to prevent the injuries caused by this were using grounding shield. However, modern technology has brought the advanced anti-static equipment. The equipment provides people with static electricity shielding and lowers the chances of getting affected by electrostatic hazards.

As a greater number of people have started using computers, the demand for Anti-static Mat has gone up. Besides, the mats are also being used in different commercial and industrial units. So, it can be said that the Global Anti-static Mat Industry will grow significantly in the coming years.

In the year 2015, the net global market value was USD xx million. However, looking at the usage rate, it has been estimated that the value will reach $ xx million by the end of 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of xx %.

Segmentation of Global Market

Based on the product Types, the mat can be split into Rubber Mats with Two Layers, Single-Layer Polymer Mix and Antistatic Vinyl Three Layer Mats. The report covers detailed information related to production, price, revenue, share, and growth of all types of the mat.

Now, talking about product Application, there are Residential use, Commercial use, and Industrial use. The report mainly focuses on the status of sale, growth rate, essential applications, and users for every application.

Geographical Market Segmentation

Geographically, the Global Anti-static Mat Industry market can be divided into six major regions. They are Europe, China, North America, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia. Besides, the market can also be divided into countries. Under North America, there are Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Under the Asia Pacific, it includes Japan, China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Coming to Europe region, it covers countries like France, UK, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain and Rest of Europe. Under Central and South America, there are Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America. The Middle East & Africa region includes Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

It is expected that the Asia Pacific will dominate the global market, followed by Europe and Central & South America.

Top Market Players

Key Players

The latest report found on WGR, on the global Anti-static Mat market has mentioned several noteworthy players ruling the Anti-static Mat market. This list includes various prevalent vendors as well as new entrants.



3M

Andersen

Apache Mills

Botron

Crown Matting Technologies

New Pig

NoTrax

ULINE

Wearwell

Latest News

Apache Mills has developed modular anti-static flooring mats which are quite easy to clean and install. The mats can be installed on existing old mats and interlock. The company will soon launch the products in the market.

