Water Picks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the global water picks market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2019 and 2025. In 2018, the market was valued at USD 806.52 billion.

Basically water picks is an oral health appliance designed for dental care. The increasing awareness about oral health care has boosted the global water picks market. Also, increasing consumption of tobacco related products is expected to expand the market growth over the forecasted time period. Some of the disorders which can occur in case of poor dental health include plaque formation, oral cancer etc. Water picks are used to clean dental implants, crowns, bridges, and veneers.

The health benefit offered by water picks is also considered as a prominent market driver. These water picks are useful in curing dental diseases. Also increasing demand for feasible and portable electronic gadgets supported the demand for cordless water picks. However, limited usage of specialty oral care product among people acts as a barrier in the global water picks market.

Global Water Picks Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region. Some of the leading manufacturers that are included in this report include Water Pik, Philips, Panasonic, Oral-B, Jetpik, Interplak, Hydro Floss etc.

By type, the market has been divided into Fixed Frequency and Variable Frequency.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Dental Clinic, Hospital, Home and others.

Global Water Picks Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the US, Canada and Mexico are covered while UK, France, Germany, Spain are covered in Europe. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China, India, South Korea are covered. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are covered.

In terms of sales, North America accounts for the largest share of the global water picks market. Dental diseases which are caused by the accumulation of food is one of the main cause of increased demand of water picks in the US. APAC region also remains a major market for water picks during the estimated time period and is likely to fuel the product demand; increased tobacco consumption in countries including China and India has led to rising cases of dental problems, particularly tooth decay and gum diseases among people. The market in Europe is also expected to witness a steep growth during the projection period. Rapid urbanization and growing awareness to lead a healthy lifestyle also projected to support market growth.

The report will help to study competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers in the water picks market as well.

