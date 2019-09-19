Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Exhibit a Healthy CAGR of 4.5%; Increasing Number of Company Collaborations to Offer Several Growth Opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Research Report are Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group PLC, Cardinal Health, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Clinisupplies Ltd. (Healthium Medtech), Hollister Incorporated, and more.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe urinary drainage bags market will grow considerably due to the wide product offerings and ease of use associated with urinary drainage bags. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Leg Bags and Large Capacity Bags), By Capacity (0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml), By Number of Chambers (Single Chamber, 2 Chamber, 3 Chamber), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 469.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 666.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

“Rising Incidence of Urinary Incontinence to Fuel Demand for Drainage Bags”

Urinary drainage bags are used along with a catheter are used mostly by patients suffering from urinary incontinence. The growing adoption of urinary drainage bags by bed-ridden patients in hospitals as well as homes will aid the growth of the Europe urinary drainage bags market in the coming years. The high prevalence of urinary continence will lead to a rapid adoption of the products across the world.



Browse Complete Report Details with Complete Tables and Figures: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/europe-urinary-drainage-bags-market-101419





According to the National Health Services (NHS), an estimated 6 million people in the UK suffer from urinary incontinence. Additionally, the National Institute of Health and Clinical Excellence, around 34% of the women suffered from urinary incontinence in the UK in 2017. The severity of urinary incontinence will lead to an increased demand for the products across the Europe, subsequently aiding the urinary drainage bags market growth.

The report on urinary drainage bags offers insights into the latest industry trends and provides a detailed analysis of various segments of the markets and highlights leading players and entities from all segments. The report provides a brief summary of the key opportunities in the market for the near future.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the Europe urinary drainage bags market are;

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Cardinal Health

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Clinisupplies Ltd. (Healthium Medtech)

Hollister Incorporated

Flexicare Medical Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

MANFRED SAUER GMBH



Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-urinary-drainage-bags-market-101419





The report classifies the Europe urinary drainage bags market based on factors such as product type, capacity, number of chambers, end user and regional demographics. Among all regions, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the urinary drainage bags in Germany held the highest share in recent years.

The increasing healthcare expenditure, coupled with the increasing incidence of bladder cancer and related disorders has aided the growth of the urinary drainage bags market in Germany. As per Fortune Business Insights, the Germany urinary drainage bags market was valued at USD 119.6 Mn in 2018 and is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

“Leg Bag Segment to Witness the Highest Growth”

The report highlights a few of the leading product types that have witnessed a huge demand across several industries. Among all product types, the leg bags segmented accounted for a dominating market share in 2018.

The convenience associated with the usage of this product and the product variations have contributed to the increasing demand for the products from end users across the world. The leg bags segmented is projected to witness at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.



Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Number of Urological and Gynaecological Surgeries - 2018 Technological Advancements in Urinary Drainage Bags Key Industry Developments – Mergers and Acquisition, 2018 Key Industry Trends Pricing - End User Margin - Distributor, Pharmacist

Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026 Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Product Leg Bags Large Capacity Bags Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Capacity 0-500 ml 500-1000 ml 1000-2000 ml More than 2000 ml Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Number of Chambers Single Chamber 2-chambers 3-chambers Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherland Sweden Switzerland Poland Ukraine Portugal Rest of Nordic Rest of Europe







TOC Continued….!





Browse Related Reports:

Dialysis Equipment Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Dialysis Equipment Type (Hemodialysis Equipment, Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Cardiometabolic Diseases, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Others), By End User (Hospitals Bedside, Physician’s Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, Home and Self Testing) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hemodialysis Equipment Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product (Hemodialysis Machines, Hemodialysis Consumables), By End User (Dialysis Centers & Hospitals, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2025



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.