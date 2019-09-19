Dorel Juvenile’s Innovation Front & Center at World’s Largest Juvenile Products Exhibition

New products incorporate consumers’ feedback to maximize parents’ needs

Maxi-Cosi line-up includes world’s first lightweight modular baby car seat

Quinny introduces new urban stroller range and fashion collection

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc.’s (TSX: DII.B; DII.A) Dorel Juvenile segment is once again a leading participant in the annual Kind + Jugend Trade Show, the world’s largest juvenile products exhibition, opening today in Cologne, Germany. Customers from around the world will get a sneak preview of Dorel Juvenile’s impressive line-up of new and refreshed products. Dorel Juvenile is traditionally one of the largest exhibitors.

Featured among the new Maxi-Cosi products is the all-new Coral, the world’s first baby car seat solving the inconvenience of managing bulky seats. With its detachable soft carrier weighing only 1.7kg, this revolutionary car seat, infant carrier combo sets new standards for lightness and convenience, while maintaining the superior safety design Maxi-Cosi is known for worldwide. The Coral will be commercially available in Europe beginning this November.

New benchmark for baby car seat designs

The Maxi-Cosi Coral has a unique modular design. Rather than removing the entire car seat, parents will now have the option of taking just the combo or the detachable ultra-lightweight soft carrier, while the safety shell stays in the car, reducing the carrying weight by 50%. This is a significant advantage for parents as they juggle their baby in the car seat in one hand, and other items in the other.

Maxi-Cosi, Dorel Juvenile’s trusted premium global brand, is further expanding its portfolio with three products from its new Home range: a rocker, a highchair and a bedside sleeper. Also being previewed is Maxi-Cosi’s e-Safety smart car seat cushion with child reminder functionality. The cushion fits most Maxi-Cosi toddler car seats and has electronic pressure sensors that enable child detection. It immediately turns a regular car seat into a smart car seat with a dedicated app that lets parents know if their child is left in the car unattended, thus helping to prevent tragedies.

Nicolas Duran, Global President and CEO of Dorel Juvenile, is proud of their ground-breaking R&D. "Innovation at Dorel Juvenile is paramount, driven by feedback from parents and caregivers. We want to know what matters most to our consumers in order to ensure we are consistently developing the best products to meet their requirements. Our passion is to design and produce safe, convenient and beautiful juvenile products. The Maxi-Cosi Coral is a perfect example. We have embraced new technologies to take convenience to the next level by introducing a product which delivers comfort, safety and extra convenience. We believe the Coral will become the benchmark for baby car seat designs going forward.”

Quinny gets a reset

Quinny is using Kind + Jugend to highlight several introductions, including its NXTGEN collection of strollers which consists of three different models, the ultra-compact Quinny LDN, the uber-comfortable Quinny VNC and the Quinny Par buggy lightweight buggy. Each has its own distinctive features to respond to parents looking to transform parenthood into a carefree exploration.

The collection made its fashionable debut just two days ago on the runway during the current Milan Fashion Week. The event featured a collaboration between Quinny and Amsterdam-based fashion designer Marlou Breuls, both known for young, edgy fashion style and identity. Quinny aims to become a lifestyle brand for urban millennial parents, not only when they’re looking for a stroller, but also in their daily routines.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

