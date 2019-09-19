Global Arrestor Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Arrestor Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrestor Market
Arrestor is a device, used on power systems, which contains billions of electronic switches that divert lightning around sensitive equipment and protects them from damage of lightening and switching surges. There are four different classes of arresters, including station class, intermediate class, distribution class and secondary class.
This report focuses on Arrestor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Arrestor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB (Thomas & Betts)
SIEMENS
Hubbell
Cooper
TOSHIBA
MEIDEN (TRIDELTA)
Streamer
Lamco
Shreem
Ensto
GE Grid
Jingguan
China XD
Fushun Electric Porcelain
Hengda ZJ
PG Toshiba (Langfang) Arrester
FVA Electric Apparatus
Silver Star
Yikun Electric
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Arrestor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Arrestor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Segment by Type
Below 35 KV
35-110 KV
Above 110 KV
Segment by Application
Transmission Line
Substation
Distribution Line
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
