Procure-to-Pay Suites Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Creation of a link between the purchasing operations of a company and accounts department is the service provided by procure to pay suites. These are SAAS based resources that are mostly provided via cloud integrated technology. The B2B industry is being highly digitalized and this is one of the primary examples of such a digitalization process.

The benefits of using such suites to create the link between the two aforementioned departments include the elimination of overburdening paperwork and a stronger management of catalogues. Procure to pay suites also provide additional services such as digital invoice creation, supply management, purchase order maintenance, and various other business functions that help streamline organizational capability. In recent times procure to pay suites have been completely digitalized leading to internet and cloud based services.

United States is currently the bigger market that provide procure to pay suites and the Asia Pacific region is deemed to become a bigger factor in coming years. The need to digitalize the software industry’s other processes has led to the creation of this SAAS market. Procure to pay suites are now readily applied to by all major IT companies in order to streamline their process. The report published in GlobalInfoResearch on the global procure to pay suites market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the procure to pay suites market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Competitive Landscape

The global procure to pay suites market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Basware, SAP Ariba, JAGGAER, Coupa, BirchStreet Systems, Oracle, Zycus, SynerTrade, GEP, Comarch, Proactis, Ivalua, Infor, Wax Digital, Xeeva, and others. The market players are making consistent efforts in pushing their capabilities by bringing-in new innovations and enabling developments.

Market Segmentation

The global procure to pay suites market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market is broken down into Software as a Service or Saas-based and Cloud-based. Among the two, the cloud-based segment of the market is expected to proliferate at a rapid pace and hold a major share of the market.

By application, the market for procure to pay suites comprises SMEs and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis

The global procure to pay suites market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Regionally, the market in North America is expected to flourish in a massive manner in the coming years as per the report published recently. The report stated that the presence of US is one of the major driving factors that is steering the market of procure to pay suites ahead in a rapid manner. The market in Asia Pacific won’t be any different and grow at a significant pace in the forthcoming years. Europe being a technology advanced market area, is expected to generate considerable growth towards its side in the forecast period.

