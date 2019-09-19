Air Ambulance Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air ambulance is gaining momentum over the years. Air ambulance refers to the employments of the helicopters for providing emergency medical services and evacuation services in remote areas due to its landing capability. It is a kind of transportation and evacuation facility offered to the patients in emergencies. The air ambulance is used to transport patients directly from the accident place or their residence to the healthcare establishments.

Air ambulance helps in saving time and providing immediate medical assistance to the patients in critical conditions. The advancements in technology and product innovations enable offering air ambulance services in a faster and better way. The latest air ambulances are equipped with the capabilities of night vision that enables their smooth travel in the dark while offering services to the patients in the late nights. The global air ambulance market is anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period.

Major Market Drivers

The increasing incidence of accidents worldwide is a major market driver of the air ambulance. The growing demand for emergency healthcare is another factor that fuels market growth. The faster services and onboard emergency medical care offered by the air ambulance drives its demand in the global market. The enhanced medical facilities offered in air transportation and the increase in investments towards better medical support will propel the market growth. The increase in government support will further accelerate the growth of the air ambulance market across the globe.

Important Market Segmentation

The global air ambulance market is segmented based on vehicle type, service type, application, and geographical regions.

Depending on the vehicle type, the global market is further segmented into aircraft or airplanes, seaplanes, helicopters, and others. The aircraft segment is again subdivided into the rotary-wing and fixed-wing.

Based on the service, the global market of air ambulance includes hospital-based services, community-based services, and other services. The hospital-based services hold the highest share in the global market.

Depending on the application, the global market is fragmented into medical care, aid application, transport application, doctor’s attendance application, and other applications.

Important Geographies

Depending on the geographical region, the global market of air ambulance includes Europe, India, the USA, Japan, South Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, and other important regions. The American region is the global market leader owing to the presence of a large number of service providers of the air ambulance.

The important players of the global air ambulance market are Air Medical Group Holdings, Metro Aviation, Capital Air Ambulance, Native American Air Ambulance, Air Methods, PHI, and Rega. Other prominent players in the global market are Airmed International, FAI, AMR, REVA Air Ambulance, Capital Air Ambulance, Royal Flying Doctor Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Deer Jet, JAIC, Lifeguard Ambulance, MED FLIGHT, ADAC Service GmbH, and DRF.

Top Industry Updates

Product innovation and incorporation of the latest technology into the air ambulance is the key trend of the industry. The top players of the global market are focusing on innovation and technology enhancements to provide better service and retain their competitive positions.

