Global Automation Testing Market Report 2019-2024 - Market to Witness a CAGR of 18%

The global automation testing market size is expected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2019 to USD 28.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18% during the forecast period.

This report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the automation testing market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report segments the automation testing market by component (testing types (static and dynamic testing) and services), endpoint interface (mobile, web, desktop and embedded software) organization size, vertical, and region.

Automated testing involves different types of testing, such as static and dynamic, used to automate testing scripts by running those scripts frequently. Wherein, static testing is used to examine the output or other project artifacts without executing it, and dynamic testing is used to examine codes through its execution. The dynamic testing further comprises functional and non-functional testing.



The web segment is expected to hold a higher significant market share



Companies across verticals are increasingly relying on web applications, thereby increasing the dependency on the web to make their customers happier and increase their sales revenue and profit. Web applications undergo constant changes to meet evolving market demands and customer expectations. Automated regression suites ensure quality across web versions while keeping the costs at an acceptable level and reducing the release cycle times, thereby helping companies remain competitive in their businesses.

Automation testing of web applications involves testing of front-end or user interface of web applications running in a web browser. Moreover, automation testing includes automating manual testing tasks, which are mostly time-consuming and error-prone. This type of testing is more accurate, efficient, reliable, and cost-effective as compared to manual testing.



The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) vertical segment is expected to hold a higher significant market share



Over the years, the BFSI vertical is going through a tremendous change in their modes of operation due to digitalization. The digital transformation efforts in the vertical are focused mainly on improvising customer experience, which can be catered further through automation of QA and testing. Several organizations are experimenting with analytics, AI, and ML to optimize the automation of QA and test activities. This is evident from the fact that a US-based BFSI organization is using AI dashboard, which is helping agile teams work better, by providing easy project visibility to the stakeholders.

Furthermore, the increase in the demand for software development across interfaces and platforms is expected to drive the growth of the automation testing market in the BFSI vertical. Moreover, technological advancements, such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AI, and ML, and their use in the software testing space to drive the demand for automation testing skills in project teams. However, mid-tier and smaller financial service organizations are finding it hard to adopt it and hire the skills necessary to include agile methodologies in their projects.



North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is the most mature market in terms of automation testing adoption. North America is likely to account for a substantial share of the global automation testing market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is driven primarily by the presence of large IT companies/users and rapid technological advancements, such as digitalization in the US and Canada.

The presence of key players in automation testing market in the region is expected to be a significant factor driving the market growth in North America. Key players, such as IBM, CA Technologies, Microsoft, SmartBear Software, Parasoft, Cigniti Technologies, and Eggplant with several start-ups in the region, are offering enhanced automation testing solutions, to cater to the needs of customers.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Automation Testing Market

4.2 Market By Testing Type, 2019

4.3 Market By Endpoint Interface, 2019-2024

4.4 Market Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2019

4.5 Market By Organization Size, 2019

4.6 Market Investment Scenario



5 Automation Testing Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Provide Seamless End-User Experience With Reduced Time-To-Market

5.2.1.2 Demand for AI and ML in Quality Assurance and Testing Among Enterprises

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Implementation Cost and Prevailing Manual Testing in the Automation Testing Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Continuous Development in the It Sector

5.2.3.2 Increase in Consumption of Mobile-Based Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.3.2 Continuous Testing



6 Automation Testing Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Testing Types

6.2.1 Adoption of Automated Testing to Reduce the Cycle Time By Decreasing Product and Integration Test Time Driving the Growth of the Testing Types Segment

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Need to Increase Software Testing Speed, Cut Manual Costs, and Maintain Product Quality Driving the Growth of the Services Segment



7 Automation Testing Market By Testing Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Static Testing

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Left Shift Testing Across the Globe to Drive the Growth of the Static Testing Segment

7.3 Dynamic Testing

7.3.1 Growing Requirement for Automation in Functional and Non-Functional Testing Types to Drive the Growth of the Dynamic Testing Segment



8 Automation Testing Market By Dynamic Testing

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Functional Testing

8.2.1 Adoption of Automated Testing to Achieve Productivity Improvement By Simplifying Testing Fueling the Growth of the Functional Testing Segment

8.3 Non-Functional Testing

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Quality Software Testing to Drive the Growth of the Non-Functional Testing Segment

8.3.2 API Testing

8.3.2.1 Need to Accelerate the Testing Process, Enhance Productivity and Agility, and Reduce Testing and Maintenance Cost Driving the Growth of the API Testing Segment

8.3.3 Security Testing

8.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Quality of Security Measures, Such as Policies, Standards, Guidelines, Procedures, Monitoring, and Escalation Processes to Drive the Growth of the Security Testing Segment

8.3.4 Performance Testing

8.3.4.1 Need for Improved Application Quality in Terms of Transaction Responsiveness, Speed, Scalability, and Stability Under a Variety of Load Conditions to Drive the Growth of the Performance Testing Segment

8.3.5 Compatibility Testing

8.3.5.1 Growing Demand for Automated Testing Compatible Across Interfaces and Platforms to Fuel the Growth of the Compatibility Testing Segment

8.3.6 Compliance Testing

8.3.6.1 Need to Provide Visibility Into Audit Results and Help Testing Teams Identify Systems That Deviate From Compliance Policy Driving the Growth of the Compliance Testing Segment

8.3.7 Usability Testing

8.3.7.1 Increasing Demand for Better User Convenience While Using an Application's Interface to Fuel the Growth of the Usability Testing Segment



9 Automation Testing Market By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Advisory and Consulting

9.2.1 Need to Improve Customer Experience, Lower Total Cost of Ownership, and Reduce Client Complaints Driving the Demand for Advisory and Consulting Services

9.3 Planning and Development

9.3.1 Need to Control the Risks Associated With Test Failures Driving the Demand for Planning and Development Services

9.4 Support and Maintenance

9.4.1 Growing Need to Provide Rapid Resolution of Incidents and Consistent Service Levels Driving the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

9.5 Documentation and Training

9.5.1 Need to Provide an Objective Assessment of a Software Product's Quality in the Current as Well as Updated Versions Driving the Demand for Documentation and Training Services

9.6 Implementation

9.6.1 Need to Derive Tangible Benefit From Test Automation to Drive the Demand for Implementation Services

9.7 Managed

9.7.1 Growing Need to Reduce Infrastructure Complexity and Operational Cost Driving the Demand for Managed Services

9.8 Others



10 Automation Testing Market By Endpoint Interface

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Mobile

10.2.1 Need to Test Increasing Mobile Software Applications Developed Across Operating Systems Driving the Growth of the Mobile Segment

10.3 Web

10.3.1 Need to Meet the Evolving Market Demands and Customer Expectations Across Web Applications Driving the Growth of the Web Segment

10.4 Desktop

10.4.1 Need to Test the Desktop Applications in Multiple Environments With Different System Configurations Driving the Growth of the Desktop Segment

10.5 Embedded Software

10.5.1 Need to Ensure the Quality of Concerned Embedded Software Driving the Growth of the Embedded Software Segment



11 Automation Testing Market By Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

11.2.1 Demand for Seamless Business Operability, Increased Productivity, and Dynamic Business Processes to Drive the Adoption of Automation Testing Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

11.3 Large Enterprises

11.3.1 Need to Certify the Smooth Functioning of the Business Operations and Enhance Customer Satisfaction Driving the Adoption of Automation Testing Among Large Enterprises



12 Automation Testing Market By Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

12.2.1 Increased Demand for Software Development Across Interfaces and Platforms to Drive the Adoption of Automation Testing in the BFSI Vertical

12.3 Automotive

12.3.1 Need to Test Increasing Software Applications for Automobiles to Drive the Adoption of Automation Testing in the Automotive Vertical

12.4 Defense and Aerospace

12.4.1 Need to Automate Testing Process to Transform the Traditional Processes and Systems Driving the Adoption of Automation Testing in the Defense and Aerospace Vertical

12.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

12.5.1 Need to Enhance the Performance of Healthcare Applications Driving the Adoption of Automation Testing in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical

12.6 Retail

12.6.1 Increasing Need of Cloud Computing Models for Both Running Application and Testing Function to Drive the Adoption of Automation Testing in the Retail Vertical

12.7 Telecom and IT

12.7.1 Need to Improve System Efficiency and Cost Reduction With Scriptless Automation and Automated Frameworks Driving the Adoption of Automation Testing in the Telecom and IT Vertical

12.8 Manufacturing

12.8.1 Need to Perform Non-Signaling Tests on Connected Devices and Support Cellular and Non-Cellular Standards Driving the Adoption of Automation Testing in the Manufacturing Vertical

12.9 Logistics and Transportation

12.9.1 Need to Detect and Mitigate Threats and Vulnerabilities in Applications By Ensuring the Proper Assessment of Compliances Driving the Adoption of Automation Testing in the Logistics and Transportation Vertical

12.10 Energy and Utilities

12.10.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Transformation to Drive the Adoption of Automation Testing in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

12.11 Media and Entertainment

12.11.1 Need for Speed and Flexibility to Automate Applications Driving the Adoption of Automation Testing in the Media and Entertainment Vertical

12.12 Others



13 Automation Testing, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 United States

13.2.1.1 Advanced IT Infrastructure and the Presence of Multiple Players to Contribute to the Growth of Automation Testing Market in the US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of New Technologies to Drive the Growth of Market in Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 United Kingdom

13.3.1.1 AI and ML Based Automation Testing Tools to Increase the Demand for Automation Testing Applications in the UK

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.2.1 Existing Ecosystem to Increase the Need for Automation Testing Applications in German Organizations

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Growing Adoption of Automation Testing Applications to Improve the Time-To-Market and Reduce the Overall Software Development Cost in France

13.3.4 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Australia and New Zealand

13.4.1.1 Presence of Local and International Players to Contribute to the Growth of Automation Testing Market in ANZ

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0 to Spur the Demand for Automation Testing Applications in Japan

13.4.3 China

13.4.3.1 Already Existing Economy to Enhance the Growth of Automation Testing Market in China

13.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.5.1 Middle East

13.5.1.1 Digitalization of Core Business Functions to Drive the Growth of Automation Testing Market in the Middle East

13.5.2 Africa

13.5.2.1 Cloud-Based Solution to Boost the Overall Growth of the Market in Africa

13.6 Latin America

13.6.1 Brazil

13.6.1.1 Increasing Cloud Adoption to Boost the Growth of Market in Brazil

13.6.2 Mexico

13.6.2.1 Investment From Multinational Companies to Boost the Growth of Market in Mexico

13.6.3 Rest of Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.2.1 Visionary Leaders

14.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

14.2.3 Innovators

14.2.4 Emerging Companies

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 IBM

15.2 CA Technologies

15.3 Micro Focus

15.4 Capgemini

15.5 Microsoft

15.6 Tricentis

15.7 SmartBear Software

15.8 Parasoft

15.9 Cigniti Technologies

15.10 Ranorex

15.11 Eggplant

15.12 Keysight Technologies

15.13 Sauce Labs

15.14 Applitools

15.15 AFour Technologies

15.16 Invensis Technologies

15.17 QA Mentor

15.18 Testim

15.19 Codoid

15.20 Mobisoft Infotech

15.21 Infostretch

15.22 ThinkSys

15.23 Astegic

15.24 Cygnet Infotech

15.25 QualityKiosk Technologies

15.26 QAsource

15.27 Froglogic

15.28 Worksoft



