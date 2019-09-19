Penetration Testing Software Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025
Applause’s Penetration Testing (Pen Testing) combines the tried and true benefits of penetration testing with the power and speed of the crowd. This approach allows companies to quickly identify vulnerabilities that slipped through the cracks and secure your platforms before releasing to production
Common penetration tests include:
Black-Box Manual Penetration Test
Gray-Box Penetration Test
White-Box Manual Penetration Test
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Netsparker
Acunetix
Core Impact
Metasploit
Wireshark
w3af
Kali Linux
Nessus
Burpsuite
Cain & Abel
Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP)
John The Ripper
Retina
Sqlmap
Canvas
Social Engineer Toolkit
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
