Penetration Testing Software Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

A new market study, “Global Penetration Testing Software Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Penetration Testing Software Market - 2019-2025
 

Report Description:
Applause’s Penetration Testing (Pen Testing) combines the tried and true benefits of penetration testing with the power and speed of the crowd. This approach allows companies to quickly identify vulnerabilities that slipped through the cracks and secure your platforms before releasing to production

Common penetration tests include:

Black-Box Manual Penetration Test

Gray-Box Penetration Test

White-Box Manual Penetration Test

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Netsparker
Acunetix
Core Impact
Metasploit
Wireshark
w3af
Kali Linux
Nessus
Burpsuite
Cain & Abel
Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP)
John The Ripper
Retina
Sqlmap
Canvas
Social Engineer Toolkit

Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud Based
Web Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Large Enterprises
SMEs

Continued …
 
