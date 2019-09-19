ADVISER INVESTMENTS NAMED ONE OF BARRON’S ‘TOP INDEPENDENT WEALTH ADVISORS’ FOR SEVENTH YEAR RUNNING

/EIN News/ -- Newton, Mass., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments has been ranked #27 on Barron’s list of “The Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors” in its Sept. 16, 2019 issue. The rating is based on a combination of qualitative and quantitative factors that include assets under management, revenues, regulatory records and size and experience of each firm’s team. This is Adviser Investments’ seventh consecutive year on the list, and the 2019 ranking represents a move up from its #30 spot in 2018.

What distinguishes Adviser Investments from many of the other highly ranked advisers on the Barron’s list is that its clients represent a much broader swath of the investing public—including retirees, emerging affluent individuals and families, alongside trusts, institutions and company retirement savings plans—rather than solely high-net-worth investors. Despite managing over $5 billion in assets, Adviser Investments has maintained its longstanding commitment to delivering the personalized service of a small firm to its diverse client base while providing a full range of services common to larger wealth managers.

“We’re honored to make the Barron’s list once again this year,” said Daniel Silver, Adviser Investments’ president and chief executive officer. “As our team has grown and our company has evolved over the last 25 years into the comprehensive wealth manager we are today, our dedication and ability to create in-depth, personalized investment and financial plans for our clients has only grown stronger.”

The Barron’s accolade is just one of several that Adviser Investments has earned of late. Earlier this year, Barron’s also recognized Adviser Investments among the top 10 firms on its list of the “Top Massachusetts Financial Advisors” for the seventh year in a row. The Financial Times included the company on its 2019 list of 300 top RIAs (the FT 300). InvestmentNews ranked Adviser Investments among the top 15 on its 2019 list of “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers.” Most recently, the National Association for Business Resources included Adviser Investments on its 2019 Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® list—the company’s fourth consecutive year achieving this honor.

“Fiduciary duty—acting in our clients’ best interests—is at the heart of everything we do,” said Adviser Investments’ Chairman Daniel P. Wiener. “It’s especially gratifying to know that we’ve created a culture that our employees enjoy being a part of—it shows in the work we do helping each of our clients reach their financial goals. We are always happy to hear that we’ve made a difference in our clients’ lives and to garner recognition for our team’s efforts.”

The Barron’s rankings serve as a benchmark for participating wealth managers and a resource for individual investors seeking financial guidance and wealth management. To be nominated, advisers complete a detailed survey about their practices. Barron’s then conducts its own due diligence analysis and the resulting pool of candidates is then further screened to determine its list of the country’s top 100 advisers.

To learn more about Adviser Investments' services, please contact Dick Veidenheimer, managing director, at (800) 492-6868.





About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments and its subsidiaries operate as an independent, professional wealth management firm with particular expertise in Fidelity and Vanguard funds, actively managed mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, fixed-income investing, tactical strategies and financial planning.

With more than 3,500 clients and $5 billion under management, Adviser Investments is one of the nation’s largest registered investment advisers. Our wealth management professionals focus on helping individual investors, trusts, foundations and institutions meet their investment goals. Adviser Investments’ minimum account size is $350,000.

For more information, please visit www.adviserinvestments.com or call 800-492-6868.

Barron’s Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors (2019) rankings reflect the volume of assets overseen by participating advisers and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisers’ practices, as determined by its editors. Barron’s Top Massachusetts Financial Advisors (2019) rankings consider factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures and the FT’s research. The listings reflect each practice’s performance in six primary areas: Assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

InvestmentNews’ Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers Award (2019) is based on responses to surveys voluntarily completed by participating firms. Firms do not pay a fee to participate. InvestmentNews conducts the survey. InvestmentNews evaluates participating firms’ ability to attract and retain talented employees and then ranks the firms. Visit http://www.investmentnews.com/section/best-places-to-work-for-financial-advisers/2019 for more information.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® (2019) competition recognizes organizations displaying a commitment to human resource practices and employee enrichment. The competition assesses organizations based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

Awards referenced herein do not evaluate client experience or investment performance and are not indicative of future performance. Awards and rankings are generally based on information submitted by the participating firms. Adviser Investments, LLC does not pay a fee to participate in any of the awards referenced above.



