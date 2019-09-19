Aircraft MRO Market - Global Industry Growth and Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Aircraft MRO Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft MRO is the set of tasks required to maintain, repair, and overhaul aircraft. MRO activities take into account detection, inspection, replacement, repairing, and rectification of aircrafts in order to maintain their performance. MRO is essential to check the functionality and safety of aircraft components.

The growing need for on-flight safety is noted to be a major cause for the aircraft MRO market to surge. The growing number of passengers traveling by air is encouraging airlines to deploy robust safety measures. The role of aircraft MRO lies therein. The growing need for passenger safety is promoting the need for proper maintenance of aircraft, hence observed to surge the market. Technological advancements are noted to gain traction for the market. Predictive analysis techniques is assisting in streamlining the process of repairing aircraft. This, in turn, is observed to impel the market growth.

Market Key Players

AAR Corp., JAL Engineering, Rolls-Royce, SR Technics, SIA Engineering, Delta TechOps, British Airways Engineering, Iberia Maintenance, Haeco, Ameco Beijing, TAP M&E, ANA, Korean Air, ST Aerospace, AFI KLM E&M, MTU Maintenance, Lufthansa Technik, and GE Aviation are notable companies of the market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3756890-global-aircraft-mro-market-2019-by-company-regions

Segmental Outline

The global market for aircraft MRO has been studied in segments based on two categories. Type and application are the broad criteria under which the market has been studied. By the type section, the global market has been studied into segments of Engine Maintenance, Components Maintenance, Line Maintenance Modification, and Airframe Heavy Maintenance. Under the application segment, the market has been studied for segments; Commercial and Military.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The aircraft MRO market has been examined across South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The United States is expected to lead the market, followed by Mexico and Canada. These are important areas included under North America. The South America segment has been classified into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy. The key region of Asia Pacific are India, Japan, Korea, China, and Southeast Asia. The Middle East and Africa market has been studied across UAE, Nigeria, South Africa Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. In Asia Pacific, the market is likely to show a steady growth due to rise in cognizance. Robust technical base in the North America region is expected to push the growth of the regional market. The aircraft MRO market in Europe is anticipated to surge as the aviation industry in the region is experiencing fast-paced expansion.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3756890-global-aircraft-mro-market-2019-by-company-regions

Industry Update September 2019

StandardAero, a Scottsdale-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, acquired Safe Aviation Solutions, a provider of aircraft repairment solutions. The acuisition to result in the increase of the MRO portfolio of StandardAero.

Star Air, based at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, to set up MRO facility for Embraer aircraft, an aerospace conglomerate based in Brazil that provides military, aeronautic, and agricultural services.

VTS Jets, a Russian MRO solution provider, acquired Jet Aviation’s, a business aviation services provider based in Switzerland, Moscow Vnukovo’s MRO station.

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.