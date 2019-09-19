Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 2019 - Global CAGR, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast Report

A new market study, titled “Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:
In the report the intensive care unit market, the market is expected to reach US$ 7,363.3 7 Mn in 2024 from US$ 1,541.8 in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019-2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
InTouch Health
Advanced ICU Care
Koninklijke Philips
Ceiba Tele ICU
Eagle Telemedicine
Apollo Telehealth Services
SOC Telemed
iMDsoft
Cloudbreak Health

Market Segment by Type, covers
Hardware
Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospitals
Clinics
Others

Table of Content:


1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

 

Continued …
 
