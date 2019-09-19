Hot-dip Galvanized Metal Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Hot-dip Galvanized Metal Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled "Global Hot-dip Galvanized Metal Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

Report Description:

Hot-dip galvanization is a form of galvanization. It is the process of coating iron and steel with zinc, which alloys with the surface of the base metal when immersing the metal in a bath of molten zinc at a temperature of around 840 °F (449 °C).

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Baowu Group

ThyssenKrupp

Steel Dynamics

POSCO

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Hesteel Group

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang

Ansteel Group

Gerdau

Maanshan Steel

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hot-dip Galvanized Steel

Hot-dip Galvanized Iron

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Home Appliance

Automotive

General Industrial

Table of Content:



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …



