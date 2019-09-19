Robotic Mapping and Navigation Global Market Requirements, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the global robotic mapping and navigation market is set to grow manifolds. The forecast time period is between 2019-2024.

Basically robotic mapping and navigation is a computational problem of updating an unknown environment map by continuously keeping a track of the location of the agent within it. Many algorithms are used to solve the problem within a traceable time interval for specific locations. Robotic mapping deals with the study and application of ability of the robot to localize itself in a map or in a plan.

Factors that are anticipated to increase the growth of the robotic mapping and navigation market is the development of sense & avoid systems in autonomous robots and today more robots are used for commercial and military purposes. Clearly the reason for the growth in this industry is the increased popularity of robots for doing work in various organisations across the globe.

The cost benefit offered by global robotic mapping and navigation market is also viewed as a prominent market driver. They are helpful in navigating things easily. However, some of the negative effects associated with these include performance and reliability which are also studied in the report.

Global Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region. Some of the manufacturers that are covered in the report include Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots etc.

By type, the market has been segmented into Industrial Robots and Service Robots.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Military and others.

Global Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America countries including United States, Canada and Mexico are covered; while in Europe countries including Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy are included. Asia-Pacific features China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia regions in the report. In terms of revenue, North America accounts for the largest share of the global robotic mapping and navigation market. Factors like the aging population and lesser availability of workers in the businesses is driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Meanwhile, APAC is also touted as an attractive market for global robotic mapping and navigation market. It is estimated that APAC region will set to make a significant contribution towards the global robotic and navigation market in terms of revenue. With the advent of robotic technology, the way of handling business operations have changed entirely and now this market is offering huge pool of opportunities to the businesses around the world.

The report on the global Robotic Mapping and Navigation market will help to study the competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share as well of some of the leading manufacturers around the world.

