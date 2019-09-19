Success Coach, Therapist and Healer Dr. Julianne Blake to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julianne Blake has a PhD in Clinical Psychology and is a licensed psychological counselor (MFT) and stress coach based in California. But truly she is, and does, more than any title could define. She has helped numerous people to live better—with more passion, less pain, more purpose and pure joy—and done it so well she has earned the nickname The Joy Doctor.

Dr. Blake combines her life experiences with her education to work as a counselor, life coach, therapist, mentor and healer. She has appeared often in media to talk about her life’s work, including prior appearances here on CUTV News Radio. She has furthermore hosted her own radio show and co-authored a book with famed coach Jack Canfield, in his Success Secrets series.

Dr. Blake believes she knows the better way for all of us who have lived with pain, trauma, discomfort and stress. It starts with an outpouring of pure love. It includes counseling tips that can help you transform your life and discover greater joy and success. It also helps people to learn to value and cherish themselves more—so that they can be open to receive all that is coming their way.

Dr. Blake emphasizes that she does not cure or heal people, she simply teaches them to use their own power to heal. She believes we humans are capable of creating miracles if we choose to. She also feels we can live with joy, no matter where we are, or what we are going through—even living with chronic medical conditions like Diabetes or Lupus or with any type of Cancer.

During her life, Dr. Blake studied meditative arts in Asia and participated in group medications with some pretty amazing outcomes. One way that Dr. Blake reaches through to people now, is with guided meditations. She offers a free sample to those who sign up at her website www.julianneblakephd.com and also has longer recorded versions of meditations and anti-stress guidance available for sale up there. We hope Dr. Blake will share this type of meditation with listeners right on the air. We know she will eagerly share her tips for better, healthier, and more exuberant living.

Learn more about Dr. Blake at her website: www.julianneblakephd.com or www.choosejoyanyway.com



