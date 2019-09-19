CBIO Brand Development’s Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused Sport Supplement Stands Out in Crowded Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIO Brand Development’s Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused Sport Supplement has a competitive advantage over its competitors in the ever-growing CBD marketplace.

In what soon could be a $20-billion industry, Armourgenix™ products have an absorption rate that is nearly 4-5 times higher than some of its competitors.

“Armourgenix™ Sport Hemp-Infused supplements use the award-winning patented oligopeptide raw ingredient powered by GrowthCell™ that allows the body to absorb almost all of the CBD,” said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, the Vancouver-based health and wellness company, which makes Armourgenix™.

“We wanted to develop a CBD product that allowed people to benefit fully from CBD’s therapeutic powers,” Little said. “Our product makes CBD available on the cellular level because of GrowthCell™.”

In contrast to Armpourgenix’s™ 90-plus percent absorption rate, other CBD products sometimes don’t exceed 20 percent. Some CBD products have absorption rates as low as 4 percent.

For example, with a 20 percent absorption rate, you only absorb 20 mg of CBD if you take a product with 100 mg.

CBIO Brand Development has developed three hemp-infused products:

Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken before working out or as an energy booster. It is now on sale at VitaBeauti.com.

Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily by the active male.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females. It includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient, for optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which assists in keeping the body in peak condition.

“The CBD market is rapidly expanding because people are learning about the therapeutic benefits of taking CBD,” Little said. “We want people to get the most benefit from taking CBD. That is why we developed Armourgenix™.”

For more information about Armourgenix™ Sport products, visit VitaBeauti.com.

