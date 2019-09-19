/EIN News/ -- Malta, 19 September 2019

Kambi Group plc agrees multi-channel Sportsbook partnership with JACK Entertainment

Ohio casino operator selects Kambi to power its online and on-property sportsbook

Kambi Group plc, the leading global sports betting supplier, has signed an exclusive, multi-channel sportsbook partnership agreement with JACK Entertainment, an urban gaming company which owns and operates casino gaming and racing facilities in Ohio.

The long-term agreement will see JACK Entertainment introduce Kambi’s high-quality on-property sportsbook at JACK Cleveland Casino, a full-service casino in downtown Cleveland, and JACK Thistledown Racino, a thoroughbred racing and gaming facility in North Randell, Ohio, should enabling legislation and corresponding regulatory approvals come to pass, with an online launch to follow thereafter.

Ohio is America’s seventh most populous state and home to a large number of professional sports teams, including the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, JACK Entertainment is one of the Ohio’s most recognizable gaming entertainment brands and will leverage the Kambi sportsbook to cement its local leadership position.

In addition to Ohio, the contract includes provisions to extend the partnership into further US jurisdictions when commercially attractive opportunities arise.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “JACK Entertainment is clearly a major player in the Ohio market, and has been a primary target for us in the US as we build on our strategy to create unique and engaging sports betting experiences with visionary operators.

“The management team at JACK Entertainment were quick to recognize the comprehensive omni-channel excellence offered by the Kambi sportsbook, and how effectively this will complement their ongoing delivery of top-quality gaming and entertainment.”

Under the terms of the deal, JACK Entertainment will gain access to Kambi’s scalable technology and utilise Kambi’s open APIs to build a unique front-end proposition. The operator also selected Kambi based on its record of delivery, excellence in sports trading, and the exciting nature of Kambi’s fast, engaging wagering markets.

Adam Suliman, Vice President of Sports and Digital Gaming at JACK Entertainment, said:

“JACK Entertainment is thrilled to announce a long term strategic partnership with Kambi to support sports wagering in Ohio, should enabling legislation come to fruition. We feel strongly that Kambi’s best in class platform, combined with JACK Entertainment’s properties and brand, will allow us to deliver the very best sports betting products and experiences to our patrons in Ohio”





About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 750 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach, and is ISO 27001and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.





About JACK Entertainment

JACK and its affiliates owns and operates gaming properties in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Baltimore in addition to racing facilities in Ohio and Kentucky. The complete JACK portfolio includes over 4,000 team members, 40 bars and restaurants, 375,000 square feet of gaming space and generates more than $800 million in revenues.

The information in this report was sent for publication on 19 September 2019 at 8:30 CEST by CEO Kristian Nylén.

