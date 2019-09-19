Bridgestone to Exhibit at MRO Asia-Pacific 2019 aviation trade fair in Singapore

Tokyo (September 19, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced its subsidiary, Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Company (Asia) Ltd. (BAA), will exhibit at the MRO*1 Asia-Pacific 2019 aviation trade fair taking place in Singapore from September 24 to 26, 2019.*2

The MRO Asia-Pacific trade fair is one of the most significant aviation events in Asia. More than 5,000 industry professionals and over 150 exhibitors from aerospace equipment manufacturers and other related companies participate in the exhibition annually. At the show, BAA will showcase aircraft radial tires for the Airbus A350, which support efficient aircraft operation. Beyond products, BAA is committed to maintaining the highest levels of service to bring innovative solutions to its customers.

BAA offers a complete portfolio of solutions to support aviation customers, including new tires, retread tires and tire services. The Bridgestone Group will continue to leverage its strong relationship with leading aircraft manufacturers and airlines to create new value that helps ensure safe and secure aircraft operation.

MRO (Maintenance Repair Overhaul) is the maintenance, repair and overhaul required for aircraft and its equipment. Booth exhibition date including Bridgestone will be September 25 - 26, 2019.

MRO Asia-Pacific 2019 Date : September 24 - 26, 2019 (Booth exhibition date: September 25 - 26, 2019) Location : Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre, Singapore Official website : https://mroasia.aviationweek.com/en/home.html Bridgestone booth : Stand #408, Hall 2 & 3

Related links: Bridgestone's Aircraft Tire Solutions