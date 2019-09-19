VPN Brokers SouthernCalifornia.com and Oahu.com Domain Names

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, LOS ANGELES, and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com , a leader in exact-match premium domain names announces the exclusive brokerage of SouthernCalifornia.com. To help bring awareness to this premium geo-domain VPN released this video overviewing the incredible opportunity of owning the premium geo-domain.



“SouthernCalifornia.com is a great name and we know there is a visionary out there who agrees. This video brings to life many of the intangible pieces of owning the premium domain names. Southern California has over 24 million people and the 5th largest economy in the world. Palm Springs and Laguna Beach, California are two of my favorite places in the world, making this even more exciting,” said Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN .

Recently, VPN has found much success brokering premium domain names. After the company paid nearly $1 million to acquire VPN.com, it attracted a lot of natural attention from domain buyers and sellers around the world. In addition to being an end-user of VPN.com for comparing virtual private network services, the company has three senior domain brokers to build on these opportunities.

“It is wonderful to see our team succeeding at the pace we are. We have sold millions of dollars in domains this year and we look forward to connecting more visionaries with domains like SouthernCalfornia.com. There are many good things on the horizon for our clients and those who understand the power of long-term vision,” said VP of Domains at VPN.com, Sharjil Saleem .

With more than $15 million in inventory at vpn.com/domains, the company aims to keep its Domain division focused on very high quality, one and two-word exact-match domains. VPN announced several more incredible geo-domains it has the opportunity of selling to the best visionaries on the internet.



Geo-Domains

Oahu.com, $850,000

Connecticut.com, $600,000

FrenchRiviera.com, $1,000,000

Premium Exact-Match Domains

Encrypt.com

Apology.com

Bribe.com

Quantity.com

irepair.com

See the full list at vpn.com/domains

Two-Letter Domains

ia.com

Iz.com



To see the video for SouthernCalifornia.com, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6580094910601457664/ or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45omDJKjimw

To see a full list of premium domains from VPN, please visit: https://vpn.com/domains

To learn more about how investors value exact-match domains, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2018/05/29/exact-match-domain-names-and-why-investors-value-them/

To learn how to price premium exact-match domains, please visit:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2018/08/07/exact-match-domains-how-to-price-these-high-value-assets/



To learn more about how VPN.com helps families, entrepreneurs and organizations secure their internet activity, please visit: https://vpn.com

To learn more news about VPN, please visit: https://vpn.com/press

To learn more about Michael Gargiulo on Forbes, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/people/michaelgargiulo/

To view VPN’s Inc. Verified Profile, please visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/VPN

More About: VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands the best domain name. VPN.com has bought and sold millions of dollars of domains and has helped tens of millions of people protect their privacy online. Whether you need to buy or sell, VPN help you transact your premium domain today at: vpn.com/domains

In addition to domains, VPN.com is a worldwide leader in VPN research and statistics. The company has collected 188,000 data points across 900 VPN providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of VPN providers at once. Through transparent research, extensive testing and a drive to protect the world, VPN.com will help 100 million consumers and businesses find the best privacy and security services by 2022.

For media and interview inquiries, please email: pr@vpn.com or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press



