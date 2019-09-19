Dr. Natalie Geary of Integrative Health by Dr. Geary to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In pediatrics, the patient is the child, but of course the parents are integrally involved in their care. If a child comes to the office ill, parents become not only anxious but also feel vulnerable. To ensure the health of a child, pediatricians must not only spend adequate time with both the child and their parents but also be willing to explore all aspects of the child’s health and well-being.

Dr. Natalie Geary is a pediatric and family doctor and founder of Integrative Health by Dr. Geary, a concierge Pediatric and Family Medicine practice that provides both traditional western medicine and Ayurvedic consultation and treatment.

“Some people think concierge means privileged, but it's about being 100% committed to your patients,” says Dr. Geary. “I am a concierge medicine doctor not because I make more money, but because it allows me to spend the time with these patients, especially newborn and first-time moms as well as patients with complicated health issues or nutritional or mental health concerns. It gives me the flexibility to really learn about the patient and the family without rushing.”

As a pediatrician, Dr. Geary employs a holistic approach to care: integrative medicine. Integrative medicine prioritizes the patient at the center of treatment, exploring physical, emotional, spiritual, and environmental influences on their health. Dr. Geary has a deep understanding of child and young adult health, from nutrition and allergies, to developmental pediatrics and eating disorders.

“It's about looking at the whole person: their diet, their well-being, their mental health,” says Dr. Geary. “We explore the myriad of influences that can affect a person’s health.”

Dr. Geary is a licensed medical doctor. She attended John Hopkins School of Medicine and completed her residency at NYU. She is also trained Ayurvedic Practitioner. Ayurveda is an ancient art of medicine, developed over 2000 years ago in India, and is a complement to western medicine. The goal is to support health by addressing an individual's entire wellbeing for sustainable balance. The teachings support the idea that all life must be supported by energy in balance, primarily through diet, meditation and body work.

“Ayurveda resonates with me because it's all about what you do to take care of yourself,” says Dr. Geary. “It's a wellness medicine that's been around for 2,000 years based on yoga, nutrition, meditation and understanding the distinction between your born temperament and your life experiences. What you put into your body is the first step towards health and the first place to start looking at when there is disease. I feel that's especially true for children and that is the challenge for parents. Children can very often become picky eaters and exposed to a lot of junk food. When you're a tired caregiver, and your kid is crying, it's often just easier to give them a cookie.”

Dr. Geary has three daughters, all of whom she credits with teaching her as much about children as any of the textbooks she had to read. She says she’s most proud of the work she has done with so many children, both in the USA and in underprivileged areas of the world.

“I just love children and it's so much more enjoyable to take care of children,” says Dr. Geary. “Children are the face of the future.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Natalie Geary in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday September 23rd at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on the Integrative Health by Dr. Geary, visit www.integrativehealthbydrgeary.com

Dr. Geary also has a natural, Ayurvedic skincare line called VedaPURE



