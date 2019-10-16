United States Department of Agriculture Purchases ExAM4Inspections for Laboratory Audits & Accreditation Services

USDA will be using ExAM4Inspections.com to enable inspectors and staff in the field to support audit and compliance use cases.

ExAM4Inspections and AMS will be working together to perform and drive its audits. Auditors and Management will gain technology to schedule, perform, support and report its auditing business.” — Bradley Hilker, Strategic Account Executive

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington VA - ExAM4Inspections, Salesforce AppExchange’s Leader in Inspections & Audit announces its big win regarding the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). AMS will be leveraging ExAM4Inspections and the Salesforce Platform to revolutionize its Laboratory Audits and Accreditations business. ExAM4Inspections will help drive a process shift for USDA by shifting the way in which audits are currently performed. This shift from historical paper-based processes will not only become less of a time and effort burden, the enterprise visibility and applicability of the solution will allow for all of USDA to accurately track and trend its data.

ExAM is a Salesforce AppExchange product built by MB&A that includes iOS and Android mobile apps and which can function off line in the field. We believe that better data makes for a better cloud and that everyone makes better decisions when they are better informed.



