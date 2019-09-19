Love Experts Mira Kelley, Taylor Francois & Traci Porterfield Present Bullseye Love Experience at Wanderlust Hollywood

Bullseye Love Experience

We’re training single women on everything we collectively know over a two-month period because we believe that women should support other women.” — Traci Porterfield

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three love experts will present the Bullseye Love Experience Love Coaching Immersive, taking place at Wanderlust Hollywood on November 9 & 10. This life-changing event will feature matchmaking experts Taylor Francois and Traci Porterfield alongside past-life regressionist Mira Kelley.

Mira Kelley, Taylor Francois and Traci Porterfield are proud to have teamed up to bring the Bullseye Love Experience to Wanderlust Hollywood for the first time ever. The Bullseye Love Experience will start with a two-day immersion to help guests identify the patterns that are keeping them from finding true love. Within two days, guests will be transformed into having more self-confidence and self-love.

The three love experts will empower guests with the practical tools to take on an everyday transformation, whilst deep-diving into the spiritual to heal past heartbreak and clear space to begin new relationships.

Traci Porterfield and Taylor Francois are elite matchmakers who help their clients find love, at fees that range from $25K to $55K per year.

Traci Porterfield is a Dating Coach, Matchmaker, CEO and Founder of Love by Design, a personalized matchmaking and relationship coaching service. With a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, and over 20 years experience with recruiting and coaching, Traci has collaborated with the likes of Tony Robbins and Deepak Chopra.

A professionally trained lawyer, Taylor started her career working in the Nation’s Capital before forming Francois-Bodine Consulting. Taylor currently reigns as Mrs. Most Photogenic, after competing as Mrs. Maryland for the United States Pageant. She uses her skills from corporate America and pageants to give a very unique insight into dating. This unique perspective has made her the preferred matchmaker to Washington’s elite, with results that show an almost one-hundred-percent success rate.

“We understand that this can be out of the price range of some, so we have developed this immersive experience to help give guests a clear path to true love,” says Taylor.

“We’re training single women on everything we collectively know over a two-month period because we believe that women should support other women,” adds Traci.

Guests will undertake past-life regression with Mira Kelley to experience other lives lived, receive emotional and physical healing, discover their life’s purpose, understand relationships better, and receive guidance from their higher self. Mira Kelley is a consciousness architect, international speaker, past life regressionist, and author of international best-selling and best-loved book Beyond Past Lives. She has worked with hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world and has been featured on OWN, OWN.com, Coast to Coast, Gaia TV. Her work is prominently featured in the New York Times, best-selling books of Dr. Wayne Dyer, Dr. Brian Weiss, Anita Moorjani and Cathy Byrd. She regularly speaks on stages all over the world and teaches workshops that empower people to reach their goals and to live lives they are in love with.

“The result will be a powerful experience set to help guests manifest their best lives yet,” says Mira.

Guests will build connections within the circle of sisters in attendance to encourage and support one another as learning is put into practice. Growth will continue past the two-day immersive with weekly coaching for two additional months leading up to 2020. The three love experts hope to help guests overcome any self-limiting beliefs and blocks to true love, identify what hasn’t been working, give a new empowering view on love and relationships, and develop a practical approach to finally finding the right one.

More details about the event:

Ticket prices: Earlybird: $1299, General Admission: $1499, VIP: $1,899

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bullseye-love-experience-tickets-72029194259

More info on the Bullseye Love Experience can be found at: http://bullseyeloveexperience.com

More information on Mira Kelley can be found at: https://mirakelley.com/. To find out more about Taylor Francois, visit: http://taylor-francoise.com, and for Traci Porterfield, go to: http://traciporterfield.com.



