Jeffrey D. Hatchell, Acclaimed Author, Gives a Fresh Perspective on How to Manage Change at Work

Jeffrey D. Hatchell, Established Author and Motivational Speaker

"The greatest enemy of change is your last success." - Jeffrey D. Hatchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you ask most people in business if change is good, they would respond in the affirmative. Many understand the importance of change to grow, develop and improve results. After all, many businesses that don’t grow or adapt with current times face a bitter end, something seen every year inside business circles. However, according to a Forbes article, 62% of people surveyed about change prefer the status quo.

“I recognize that most of us may say, ‘change is good’ but do we really feel that way?” asks Jeffrey D. Hatchell, an established author and motivational speaker, “If you get a little anxious about the prospect of change you are normal. However, learning to reframe how we perceive change can make a big difference in how we handle those situations. We’ve all heard comments like control the controllable and not to worry about things outside of our control. It’s important to also look in the mirror and determine what we need to do to change ourselves or create a paradigm shift to believe change is good for us.”

Hatchell is a certified executive coach, a corporate facilitator and a motivational speaker. He focuses on leadership development through executive coaching, team building workshops and motivational speaking. His company “Over the Top Coaching” won the prestigious award of Supplier of the Year by the Northern California Supplier Development Council. He has more than 20 years of experience working at Fortune 500 organizations in sales management and leadership roles, including working as Director of Sales Performance with American Express. Recently, his book “The Inspired Career” (http://www.theinspiredcareerbook.com/) has been making waves in online communities wanting to improve communication in the workplace.

After working in corporate for 20 years, Jeffrey D. Hatchell believes that even though success is a positive thing, it can be the greatest enemy of change. “The greatest enemy of change is your last success. Success can become a challenge because it causes many to keep leveraging that experience,” continues Jeffrey D. Hatchell, “it can prevent you from being the best version of yourself. When experience is your best teacher then progress is limited. I know there are many popular sayings like ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,’ but this mindset can prevent you from being innovative and doing something that’s never been done before. In order to make change work, you have to be willing to do something different and see it differently. Consult your experience but never let it rule you. He who lives in the past will remain in it.”

Jeffrey D. Hatchell also states that anger can be a beneficial quality to change. Those who are angry with themselves or their situation are more inclined to be willing to do something different. For example, Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Airlines got angry about a cancelled flight. As a result, he decided to charter a plane and created a sign to get others to join him to get to their destination. Based on that experience he decided to create Virgin Airlines – now Alaska Airlines. Another example is Don & Doris Fisher of Gap. They started the company as a result of getting angry from not being able to find a pair of blue jeans in the San Francisco Bay area

Finally, Jeffrey D. Hatchell says that people can embrace change by becoming an agent of change. “People who make things happen are agents of change. They’re the proactive initiators who drive innovation,” concludes Jeffrey D. Hatchell, “they understand the best way to plan for change is to expect it and to create it. In order to embrace change we have to expect change. Agents of change prepare for everything to change. Plan for the worse and prepare for the best. Expect the best and plan for the worst and you will never be disappointed.”



-------------------------------------



**As a motivational speaker, Hatchell inspires others to maximize their full potential. He is a sought-after speaker who has done key-notes and motivational talks to some of the following organizations: the National Black MBA Association, National Association of Hispanic MBAs, Institute for Supply Chain Management, Google, AT&T, Chevron and The Clorox Company. He has provided leadership workshops to Bayer, Applied Materials, PG&E, Kaiser, Johnson & Johnson, American Express, Wells Fargo, Safeway, Comcast, Amgen, Panasonic, Genentech and many others.

Hatchell received his Masters of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing degree from Howard University. In addition, he completed UCLA Anderson School of Management, Management Development Program for Entrepreneurs where his business improvement plan was highlighted on UCLA’s website as a best in class.



Jeffrey D. Hatchell Links:

Website: http://www.overthetopcoaching.com/

Book Page: http://www.theinspiredcareerbook.com/

Book Promo Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGpZVKDuxio



Videos:

Appearance on The Black Renaissance TV show:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZP5-4p726k&list=LLa_waESC4vvOf4WcC3wW1ug&index=20&t=21s

Appearance as the key note speaker at the National Sales Network:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nSn89c0R0M&list=LLa_waESC4vvOf4WcC3wW1ug&index=17&t=3s



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.