RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Management Solutions at AICP Annual Conference 2019

The event will bring together senior insurance compliance professionals, regulators and industry thought leaders to discuss key issues facing the industry

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to insurance companies, broker-dealers and other financial services firms, is pleased to announce its participation in the Association of Insurance Compliance Professionals’ (AICP) Annual Conference 2019 in Denver, CO, Sept. 22-25, 2019.

The 32nd AICP Annual Conference will host hundreds insurance compliance professionals from Property and Casualty and Life and Health companies. The program will offer regulator roundtables and more than 70 educational sessions including the evolving regulatory environment, fiduciary standards, cybersecurity and market conduct. Presenters and panelists include senior compliance executives from leading insurers, as well as subject matter experts and industry regulators.

During the conference RegEd will showcase its Enterprise Compliance Management Platform. The platform supports an integrated suite of compliance management solutions, including:

Regulatory Change Management. Facilitates a workflow-enabled, closed loop process that provides insurers with everything they need to be aware of, comply with, and demonstrate compliance with relevant regulatory changes. Learn more.

Policies and Procedures Management. Fully manage the development, approval cycle and management of policies and procedures across their lifecycle. Learn more.

Consumer Complaint Management. Systematically capture, track and manage the resolution of consumer complaints. Learn more.

Market Conduct Exam Management. Enables firms to effectively prepare for and efficiently manage tasks related to market conduct exams, significantly reducing the time and resource commitment required during a market conduct exam. Learn more.

RegEd representatives will be on-site to meet with conference attendees to understand their compliance challenges and discuss solutions that enable insurers and other financial services firms to meet compliance requirements and proactively manage their compliance program.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.

