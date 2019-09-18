Collagen Market To Reach USD 5,754.3 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Collagen Market Size – USD 3,660.8illion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Collagen Industry Trends – Increasing application of collagen in various end-use industries

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Collagen market was valued at USD 3,660.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,754.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the most abundant structural protein found naturally. It is an essential element in the body as it facilitates regeneration, healing, and tissue formation in organisms. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of collagen-based products owing it to their superior characteristics such as gelling, emulsification, and binding. The growing use of products such as gelatin is expected to rise significantly due to the growing use of the product in the production of gums, jellies, and desserts. The growing demand for convenience food and increasing awareness regarding this product in the medical and healthcare industries due to their efficient wound healing properties are the major driving factors for the market. They are biodegradable, and hence, their disposable does not pose any threat to the ecosystem. Further, the growing technological advancements in the healthcare sector has increased the efficiency of collagen manufacturing products

The rising medical and health-related issues have led to the rising applications of this product in medical industry. However, the restrictions related to bovine- and porcine-derived collagens from a religious standpoint, have allowed medicine manufacturers to go for marine animals as a source of collagen. Recently, it is also sold as a pill that can be used as a supplement to help with joint mobility. Factors like these are projected to drive the collagen market growth during the forecast period.

It has a wide area of applications with usage as cosmetic surgeries and anti-aging treatment. Apart from this, collagen is also used in medicinal products such as membranes and sponges for drug delivery systems. The growing vegan population is also expected to drive the market. Vegan individuals opt for nutritional supplements in order to meet the deficiency of amino acid obtained from animal-sourced food products.

Key market players are adopting various strategies such as expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their position in the market. For instance, in 2018, Rousselot, a leading producer, launched hydrolyzed collagen Type II for joint health to expand its product portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is projected to rise owing it to its application in medical procedures such as bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to witness lucrative growth at CAGR of 5.8% owing to the expansion of cosmetic industries in the region

The food & beverages segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the improving lifestyle of people and growing application of collagen in dietary supplements

It has moisturizing effect anti-aging properties. Growing cosmetic industry is likely to support the market growth during the forecast period. Improved standard of living, increased demand for cosmetics by females as well as male is expected to drive the growth of this segment

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 20% of the global Collagen market. This is due to the increasing demand for it from the food & beverage and healthcare industries in the region

Cultural restrictions regarding the use of animal skin is a major factor that challenges the market growth

Key participants include Matrix, Koninklijke DSM, Rousselot, CONNOILS, Advanced BioMatrix, among others

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Gelatin

Hydrolyzed collagen

Native collagen

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

