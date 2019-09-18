Cosmetic Antioxidants Market To Reach USD 190.2 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Size – USD 115.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Cosmetic Antioxidants Industry Trends – The advent of environment friendly cosmetic antioxidants.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand for cosmetics across the Asia Pacific region, among the aging population and advent of modern lifestyle are propelling the market for cosmetic antioxidants.

The global cosmetic antioxidants market is forecast to reach USD 190.2 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cosmetic antioxidants are specialty ingredients that protects skin cells from getting damaged, and it also slows down the aging process.

The rate of air pollution is rising due to industrialization and urbanization all around the world. Air Pollution causes early skin aging, dryness, wrinkles, acne, pigmentation, cellular damage, and hair fall. The rise in health issues caused by air pollution has encouraged both young and elderly population to use antioxidant cosmetics. The antioxidant cosmetics protect the skin from UV rays and other harmful air pollutants. The price of natural antioxidants is very high, which are acting as a restraint to the market of cosmetic antioxidants.

The above-mentioned factors collectively generate possibilities for the market growth, while factors such as adverse effects of synthetic cosmetic antioxidants pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite influence on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the cosmetic antioxidants market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of cosmetic antioxidants.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share for the cosmetic antioxidants market in 2018, because the young population is becoming aware of personal wellness and hygiene. The population of this region is inclined towards cosmetics for protection from the air pollutants and UV rays. It is observed that several online e-commerce sites are selling cosmetic antioxidants from this region which is propelling the market growth of cosmetic antioxidants.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Skincare held the largest market share of 31.7% in the year 2018. Skincare segment is propelling because people all around the world are facing skincare problems due to rising air pollution. Sun cream is a very famous skin care antioxidant cosmetic available in the market to protect the skin from UV rays. This product is having a huge market growth globally since it is used by every age groups.

Hair conditioner is estimated to witness the highest the CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This segment is propelling in the market because hair conditioning products helps to protect hair from damage caused by pollution. It helps to maintain the hair quality and prevent hair fall. Countries like Japan, India, and China are the highest manufacturers of hair conditioning products.

Natural antioxidants held the largest market share of 56.7% in the year 2018. The market for Natural antioxidants is growing since it is made up of natural products like vitamins, oils and minerals. There is a sudden demand for herbal products since it does not have any side effects.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This region is highly populated along with the growing economy, and urbanization of the population, who are becoming more aware about skincare products which are driving the market for antioxidants in this region.

Key participants BASF FE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Frutarom Ltd, Kemin Industries Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Nutreco N.V., Eatman Chemical Company, Camlin Fine Science Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Nutreco N.V. among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global market on the basis of source type, function type, type, application, and region:

Source Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Natural Antioxidants

Synthetic Antioxidants

Function Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Anti-Inflammatory

Hair Conditioning

Anti-aging

Hair Cleansing

Moisturizing

UV protection

Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Vitamin A

Polyphenol

Enzymes

Synthetics

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Skin Care

Makeup

Hair Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

