Shopin welcomes retail and fashion industry leader Randy Shifrin as VP of Revenue

Shopin - keeping timeless retail brands timeless

CEO Eran Eyal bolsters Shopin’s retail sales expertise with the addition of Randy Shifrin, former owner of Chernin Shoes Outlet and Shoezone (acquired).

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randy Shifrin joins Shopin.com as VP of Revenue. Mr. Shifrin has been a leader in the fashion industries of Chicago, New York, Florida and overseas over several decades.

Mr. Shifrin has successfully transitioned throughout his career several times including manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing. Mr. Shifrin was CEO of Chernin's Shoe Outlet in Chicago from 2002 till 2009 and CEO of Chernin's Shoe Zone from 2009 till 2013 when it was acquired.

Throughout his career Mr. Shifrin has demonstrated a talent for knowing how to drive sales and build businesses that have employed hundreds of people.

The team at Shopin.com is delighted to have Mr. Shifrin join the team proving he is now a leader within the retail technology industry.

Randy Shifrin commented: “The Shopin platform and app could be the savior of retail fashion stores. It’s been great working with the team. They’re an incredibly dedicated group that is articulate, sophisticated and performs. They’re always delivering on their promise.”

Mr Shifrin and the Shopin team have already hit the road with their feet running meeting fashion industry CEOs, and key decision makers moving Shopin’s Retail Intelligence Data Engine and decentralized shopper identity into pilots with positive reception.

Eran Eyal, CEO and founder of Shopin, shares: “Randy’s network and wisdom is absolutely incredible. We’re deeply grateful to be working side-by-side with a master of his trade. He’s relentlessly pushing the creativity of our sales and go-to-market strategy, or reaching out to his network to get us into meetings with the right folks and helping us to understand their perspective and priorities. He effortlessly bridges the knowledge and culture gap between startups like us, and the industry we’re working tirelessly to serve.”



About Shopin:

Shopin’s mission is to transform the retail web into a decentralized Amazon-like model through decentralization of purchase data, our proprietary artificial intelligence tools and blockchain approach. We are driven to ensure that timeless brands have the opportunity and tools to remain timeless, and help emerging brands become timeless.

Shopin is a universal shopper profile, built on the blockchain and powered by our proprietary artificial intelligence tools, which delivers shoppers the most personal experience in every site and app, as well as in-store, by working with retailers to give shoppers control of their purchase data.

When shoppers own the best of their data, we can enable retailers to advertise directly to the shopper, who gets 85% of the ad revenue to spend back in the world of retail through the Shopin and branded tokens.

Recently Shopin launched the Retail Intelligence Data Engine which leverages more than 4 billion purchase data transactions, 30 million SKU connections and 71,000 brands, to democratize and decentralize the forecasting and recommendation power of ecomm giants to the rest of the retail economy.

The Lead named Shopin as retail’s “Moonshot of the Year” in the Leading 100. Shopin is the winner of BTC Miami (North American Bitcoin Conference), CoinAgenda Global and Bitcoinference 2018.

Shopin's Retail Intelligence Data Engine acquires and reverse engineers purchase data from retailer websites to create a global view of retail.



