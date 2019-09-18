Amava Announces the First Unified Platform for a New Generation of Empty-Nesters and Retirees to Discover Their Next

Completes $6.2 Million Financing Round to Expand Opportunities for Members

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Amava announces the launch of its unified platform connecting a new generation of retirees and empty-nesters with select socially engaging experiences, life stage-focused services and each other. Amava empowers individuals to make successful transitions to purposeful and engaged post-career, post-parenting lives — essential ingredients to health and longevity.



“We focus first on social engagement because, according to research , it can be more critical to wellness than genes, nutrition or fitness routines,” said Mark Silverman, CEO of Amava. “Of course, it’s typically where we get the most joy in life as well.”

More than 10,000 people a day in the US are leaving their full-time careers and today’s 70M+ Baby Boomers face distinct challenges as they navigate their 30+ post-career years. While independence and increased longevity promise new horizons, they also require additional demands--from new connections to financial stability to demands for insurance, caregiving, financial management, living accommodations, health and wellness. Though they control over $60 trillion in net assets, more than half of Boomers will need to augment their retirement savings with additional income to maintain their lifestyles. Amava presents options to help members navigate this new phase.

“Data shows that leaving the workforce is more than twice as formidable as having your first child, and all too often brings with it a sense of loss and insecurity. How will I talk about myself when I’m at a party, applying for a new job or making new connections?,” shared Amy Yotopoulos, former director of the Mind Division at the Stanford Center on Longevity. “Amava addresses these challenges head-on by both helping members successfully prepare for their next stage and working with organizations to recognize the value and unique needs of this generation.”

Amava members receive Amava Post newsletters and have access to a wide array of opportunities, curated information and seminars for free. Amava staff works closely with partners and members to identify and post flexible, socially engaging jobs, volunteer positions and unique experiences such as these:

Partner organizations have access to the team’s deep expertise communicating with this generation to highlight their organization’s value effectively and implement age-positive programs and practices. Amava members control their personal information and how they wish to engage with partners.

“The rapid growth of Amava suggests that the need for disruption in ‘retirement’ may be even greater than it is in banking or insurance,” said Adam Boyden, managing director at lead investor RPM Ventures. “Mark’s knowledge of this space and passion for the Amava mission combined with his leadership team’s deep experience positions the company to excel in an area that desperately needs innovation.”

To Discover Your Next, sign up with Amava for free .

ABOUT AMAVA

Amava is connecting a new generation of retirees and empty-nesters with select socially engaging opportunities to earn, learn, give back and more. Under the banner of “Discover Your Next,” Amava guides members towards flexible jobs, volunteer gigs, unique experiences and special offers designed specifically for people who are looking to maintain a balanced, healthy life. For potential partners, Amava is an optimal path to provide value to this growing group of highly skilled, educated and diverse adults.

Contact: Amava PR

Molly Antos

T: (847) 848-2090

amava-pr@dadascope.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fef673f-dcc2-47d6-9d93-75df27fece0a

Amava Announces the First Unified Platform for a New Generation of Empty-Nesters and Retirees to Discover Their Next Amava announces the launch of its unified platform connecting a new generation of retirees and empty-nesters with select socially engaging experiences, life stage-focused services and each other.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.