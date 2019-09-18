Bickford Senior Living Launches New Staffing Platform

SeniorVu Pilots its Newest Platform Capability with Bickford Senior Living

/EIN News/ -- Olathe, KS, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bickford Senior Living, a forward-thinking leader of Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities throughout the Midwest, is now utilizing new technology to manage applicant flow and expand their brand in the industry. After achieving positive results through SeniorVu’s Sales Support, Marketing and Staffing Engagement Platform, Bickford’s President and Chief Marketing Officer, Andy Eby wanted to use the platform in a new way.

“Time is critical for our team leaders,” said Eby. “We want them doing whatever it takes to provide care to our residents, not sorting through applications and setting up interviews. Since our community occupancy inquiries were getting prompt attention from SeniorVu’s sales support and contact center, I challenged them to expand the platform for staffing support as well.”

Tim Donnelly, Founder and CEO of SeniorVu thought it was a perfect fit. SeniorVu’s development and technology team went to work immediately, to bolster their marketing platform with the TeamVu™ feature for Bickford Senior Living.

“We love market thought-leaders like Andy,” said Tim. “By piloting this new feature through Bickford, we are able together to understand their employment and applicant process and adapt our platform to support their team’s needs.”

SeniorVu will begin offering the TeamVu™ feature to other client communities in October.

ABOUT BICKFORD SENIOR LIVING

Bickford Senior Living manages and operates 63 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care branches throughout the country and has experience in constructing over 150 of these types of communities for various owners. The company was created when owners, Don & Judie Eby, were unable to find a quality assisted living residence for their mother, Mary Bickford who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

ABOUT SENIORVU

SeniorVu is a state-of-the-art Sales, Marketing and Staffing Engagement platform that gives communities control of their leads, brand, time and money. Their technology combined with the sales support team means 100% of inquiries are reached within 5-minutes and 80% of those inquiries almost immediately schedule a tour. With real-time analytics communities can determine where and when to spend their marketing dollars. After analyzing aggregated data from more than 600 communities in 18-months SeniorVu delivers repeatable and predictable results to their Community clients.

Valissa Smith SeniorVu 913.522.1700 Cell valissa.smith@seniorvu.com



