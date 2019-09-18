Manufacture of Pesticides and other Agro-Chemical Products in South Africa 2019: Some Citrus Exports were Suspended Due to European Union Concerns Over the Spreading of Black Spot Disease

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Pesticides and other Agro-Chemical Products in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Manufacture of Pesticides and Other Agrochemical Products:

The pesticides and agrochemical industries are facing major changes in terms of technological developments and consumers becoming increasingly conscious about health. The growth of the industry in biopesticides, which are derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals, may provide growth opportunities for South African companies.

Slow Growth, Infestations and Disease:

Growth in the industry continues to be affected by low economic growth and climatic conditions that adversely impacted on plantings. The industry has also faced a series of challenges including infestations of fall armyworms, Asian fruit flies and polyphagous shot-hole borer beetles that have attacked various tree species and crops such as avocado, macadamia, stone fruit and wine crops. In addition, some citrus exports were suspended due to European Union concerns over the spreading of black spot disease.

Report Coverage:

This report focuses on the manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products in South Africa. The report describes the industry value chain and influencing factors including new technologies such as drone-spraying and the increasing focus on biopesticides. There are profiles of 16 companies including biopesticide producer Oro Agri, which was bought by Omnia, and Ascendis Health, which is selling its biosciences division, which includes the company Efekto, which sells pesticides.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Supply Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.3. Labour

5.4. Environmental Concerns

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

Aeci Ltd

Arysta Lifescience South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ascendis Health Ltd

Basf Agricultural Specialities (Pty) Ltd

Basf South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bayer (Pty) Ltd

Farm-Ag International (Pty) Ltd

Intelichem (Pty) Ltd

Kombat (Pty) Ltd

Monsanto South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Oro Agri Sa (Pty) Ltd

Plant Health Products (Pty) Ltd

River Bioscience (Pty) Ltd

Scientific Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Syngenta South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Villa Crop Protection (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ih7cds

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.