Retail of Furniture, Appliances and White Goods in South Africa 2019: Analysis and Outlook

Retail of Furniture and Appliances: The furniture and appliance industry's contribution to overall retail sales continues to contract from 5.4% of total retail sales in 2016 to 4.25%, equating to R44.48bn, in 2018. However, household furniture, appliances and equipment sales grew 10.6% in 2018 against overall retail sales growth of 2.1%, despite the fallout from the revelation of accounting irregularities at Steinhoff International in December 2017. Steinhoff owns a majority stake in Pepkor, the country's largest furniture retailer through JD Group.



Continued Growth: The most recent sales figures for October, November and December 2018, boosted by Black Friday, have been particularly high against the backdrop of sluggish retail sales and despite the poor economy and some upheaval in the industry.



Report Coverage: This report focuses on the retail of furniture, appliances and white goods in South Africa, including information on the size and state of the industry and factors influencing its success. Developments including those at Steinhoff, the growth in online sales and expansion of South African furniture retailers on the continent are discussed. There are comprehensive profiles of 16 companies including major players such as JD Group, Shoprite and Lewis, that have a combined footprint of 2,040 stores in South Africa.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Supply Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Increase in Imports

5.3. Information Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Rising Input Costs

5.5. Labour

5.6. Cyclicality

5.7. Environmental Concerns

5.8. Logistics



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers To Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



Cash Converters Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cash Crusaders Franchising (Pty) Ltd

Coricraft Group (Pty) Ltd

Edcon Ltd

Fair Discounters (Pty) Ltd

Foschini Retail Group (Pty) Ltd

HomeChoice (Pty) Ltd

JD Group (Pty) Ltd

Lewis Group Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Mr Price Group Ltd

Nungu Trading 478 (Pty) Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Teljoy (Pty) Ltd

Verimark Holdings (Pty) Ltd

