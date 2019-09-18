South African IT Industry Market 2019: An Estimated 13,000 IT Companies and Over 3000 Electronic Companies are in Operation
The IT Industry: IT spend in South Africa is forecast to increase at a higher pace than the economy in 2019. Although the general state of the economy has a direct impact on the growth of the ICT sector, its customers continue to invest in technology and the sector consistently shows a growth rate that is higher than GDP. Cybersecurity is a high priority, with global statistics indicating that South Africa is the third most targeted country in the world for cyber-attacks. Alleged IT-related procurement irregularities revealed through a number of commissions of inquiry and investigations continue to affect the reputation of some industry players. It is estimated that there are over 13,000 IT companies and over 3,000 electronics companies in South Africa with the vast majority being small companies employing less than 50 people.
Growth Trends: New and growing trends will provide significant opportunities for small and large players in the sector. These include growth in telecommunications, data centre revenues and artificial intelligence and the internet of things, where start-ups are expected to lead innovation. Digital transformation to improve customer experiences and online purchasing, fintech banking, blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality are some of the technologies that will disrupt the South African ICT industry in 2019. The industry is characterised by consolidation and convergence of companies within the IT sector, and between companies in the IT and telecommunications sectors.
Report Coverage: This report focuses on the IT industry, including hardware manufacturing, assembly, and supply; software development and supply; and retail sales of both hardware and software. It examines the state and size of the industry, trends, new technologies and innovations and factors influencing the sector's success. There are comprehensive profiles of 112 companies including South African units of international groups such as Microsoft, Dell and Oracle, and South African-bred companies such as AdaptIT, Altron and Dimension Data, as well as companies under pressure such as EOH and Ayo Technologies, which is the subject of investigation following an investment by the Public Investment Corporation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size Of The Industry
4. State Of The Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Strong IT Investment in the Education Sector
5.3. Private Sector and Government Initiatives
5.4. E-commerce
5.5. Smart Provinces and Smart Cities
5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Labour
5.8. Cybersecurity and Crime
5.9. Environmental Issues
5.10. Cyclicality
5.11. Electricity Supply Constraints
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- 4Sight Holdings Ltd
- Accenture (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Acer Africa (Pty) Ltd
- ACI Global Ltd
- Active Track (Pty) Ltd
- AdaptIT Holdings Ltd
- Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd
- Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
- Alviva Holdings Ltd
- AOLC On-line (Pty) Ltd
- ASUSTek Computer Inc
- Attachmate Group South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Axiz (Pty) Ltd
- AYO Technology Solutions Ltd
- B D Silks CC
- Barone Budge and Dominick (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
- Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd
- Cash Connect Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Cash Paymaster Services (Pty) Ltd
- CCI Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Cisco Systems (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- ContinuitySA (Pty) Ltd
- Daddy's Deals (Pty) Ltd
- Datatec Ltd
- Dell Computer (Pty) Ltd
- Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd
- Direct Transact (Pty) Ltd
- Document Warehouse (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Easypay (Pty) Ltd
- Ecentric Payment Systems (Pty) Ltd
- EOH Holdings Ltd
- ERS Biometrics (Pty) Ltd
- Esquire System Technology (Pty) Ltd
- Evetech (Pty) Ltd
- Face Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Faranani IT Services (Pty) Ltd
- Flash Mobile Vending (Pty) Ltd
- Fujitsu Services (Pty) Ltd
- Fujitsu Services Core (Pty) Ltd
- Gijima Group Ltd
- Hetzner (Pty) Ltd
- Hewlett-Packard South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd
- IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Incredible Solutions (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Intel South Africa Corporation
- International Time and Access Technologies CC
- Iron Mountain South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Iron Mountain South Africa Information Management (Pty) Ltd
- Iron Mountain South Africa Records Management (Pty) Ltd
- IT-Dynamics (Pty) Ltd
- ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd
- JD Group (Pty) Ltd
- Kid Zone (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Lenovo (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- LG Electronics SA (Pty) Ltd
- Lightstone Consumer (Pty) Ltd
- Loot Online (Pty) Ltd
- Lumbro Time Systems CC
- MediKredit Integrated Healthcare Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Metrofile Holdings Ltd
- Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Mondial IT Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Morvest Group (Pty) Ltd
- Mustek Ltd
- Nomad Information Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Oltio (Pty) Ltd
- Onedayonly Offers (Pty) Ltd
- Oracle Corporation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Paracon SA (Pty) Ltd
- Paycorp Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd
- Paycorp Group (Pty) Ltd
- Pay-Day Software Systems (Pty) Ltd
- PBT Group Ltd
- Prism Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- QCK Lezmin 4648 CC
- Rebel Tech CC
- Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sage South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- SAS Institute (Pty) Ltd
- SBE International SA (Pty) Ltd
- Setcom (Pty) Ltd
- Siemens (Pty) Ltd
- Silkwood Trading 18 (Pty) Ltd
- South African Bankers Services Company (Pty) Ltd
- Spark ATM Systems (Pty) Ltd
- State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd
- Stellar Capital Partners Ltd
- Systems Africa CC
- Systems Applications Products (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Tarsus Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd
- Time and Attendance Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Time Attendance and Access Control CC
- Trac Tech (Pty) Ltd
- Transaction Control Technologies (SA) (Pty) Ltd
- Trillobate Marketing (Pty) Ltd
- Trustlink (Pty) Ltd
- T-Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Verifone Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Virdi Distribution SA (Pty) Ltd
- Visio Pix (Pty) Ltd
- Vsolution (Pty) Ltd
- Wizzit Payments (Pty) Ltd
- Wootware Computers (Pty) Ltd
