The Market for Management Consulting & Business Advisory Services South Africa 2019: Includes Knowledge Management

Management Consulting & Business Advisory Services, Including Knowledge Management: South Africa's management consulting and business advisory industry has been under growing pressure since 2017. The industry has been rocked by revelations that numerous consulting firms, including several global market leaders, have facilitated and/or been complicit in irregular activities and misdeeds, including fraud, state capture and corruption. Revelations that consultants from several multinational firms were found to be complicit have rocked the industry. The consequences of these developments, consulting expenditure cutbacks and economic conditions have affected the traditionally lucrative industry. Some role players say that knowledge management is increasingly being regarded as a potential game-changer with the advent of the fourth industrial revolution and the internet of everything.



Mounting Pressure: National Treasury has issued directives to government departments and state-owned entities to reduce their reliance on the use of consultants, a practice which was previously widespread. At the same time, conventional consulting has been fundamentally changed by technology-driven disruption, requiring firms to incorporate digital tools to remain competitive. Technological advances also present various opportunities to the sector.



Report Coverage: The report on Management Consulting and Business Advisory Services describes the industry, recent developments and the factors influencing the sector's performance. It includes comprehensive profiles of 46 firms including multinational firms operating in South Africa such as McKinsey and Bain, both of which were implicated in state capture revelations. It includes profiles on the major auditing and advisory firms such as Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG and specialist firms such as Hoorah Digital. Profiled companies that specialise in knowledge management include Knowlead Consulting & Training, IQbusiness and Pinoak Consulting.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Government Interventions

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Labour

5.4. Operating Costs

5.5. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation

5.6. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers To Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



A T Kearney (Pty) Ltd

Accenture (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Adept Advisory (Pty) Ltd

Alexander Proudfoot South Africa (Pty) Ltd

AYO Technology Solutions Ltd

Bain and Company South Africa Inc

BDO South Africa Inc

Beesa Business Services (Pty) Ltd

Boston Consulting Group RSA (Pty) Ltd (The)

Business Partners Ltd

Butterfly Effect Intelligence (Pty) Ltd

Columinate (Pty) Ltd

Dalberg Consulting CC

Datacomb (Pty) Ltd

DecisionInc (Pty) Ltd

Deloitte South Africa

Ernst and Young Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd

Eton Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

FeverTreeConsulting (Pty) Ltd

Franchise Firm (Pty) Ltd (The)

Free State Development Corporation

Frost and Sullivan South Africa (Pty) Ltd

FTI Consulting South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency SOC Ltd

Generation of Leaders Discovered Consulting (Pty) Ltd

Hoorah Digital (Pty) Ltd

IQ Business (Pty) Ltd

IQVIA Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Juran Consulting and Training SA (Pty) Ltd

Kaiser International (Pty) Ltd

Knowlead Consulting And Training CC

Knowledge City GmbH

Knowledge Mentoring Institute (Pty) Ltd

Korn Ferry (Pty) Ltd

KPMG Services (Pty) Ltd

Kreston SA (Pty) Ltd

ManpowerGroup SA (Pty) Ltd

McKinsey and Company Africa (Pty) Ltd

Moore Stephens South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Motlanalo Chartered Accountants and Auditors Inc

NMG C and A Holdings (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Pinoak Consulting CC

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc

Renaicance Consultants CC

Rifle-Shot Performance Holdings (Pty) Ltd

SizweNtsalubaGobodo Grant Thornton Inc

Strategic Simulation Solutions BTS Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tata Consultancy Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal

Tramonto Trading (Pty) Ltd

