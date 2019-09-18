Henry Schober Joins APTIM as Director of Facility Startup and Commissioning

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today APTIM announced that Henry Schober has joined the company as Director of Facility Startup and Commissioning. Mr. Schober is a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of New York and has over 33 years of experience in the field of engineering, construction, and project management working extensively with NYS and NYC municipal agencies.

Prior to joining APTIM, he most recently served as the Deputy Vice President, Chief Mechanical Engineer and Chief Commissioning Officer for MTA New York City Transit. Mr. Schober’s experience spans across several municipal and government agencies, such as the Metropolitan Transportation Agency (MTA), New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC), and Department of General Services (DGS).

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading global provider of integrated maintenance services, environmental engineering and remediation, infrastructure EPC services, program and construction management, and disaster response and recovery for private sector and government customers.

Laura Johnson APTIM 832 823 2805 laura.johnson@aptim.com



