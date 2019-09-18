China Mobile Game Market 2019: Domestic Mobile Game Revenue was $15.63 Billion in 2018, up 28.9% from the Previous Year

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Mobile Games" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What you'll learn from this report:

China is worth about 25% of the world's mobile games market - and rising, and deserves the attention of games companies worldwide.



Although the regulations can be challenging, if a company is dedicated to developing a hit game that fits the rules and cultural gaming preferences, there is a strong chance that the effort will pay off in China. The report explains our analysis on where that growth will come from, which segments are hot now and growing, and what the impact on the holistic games industry will be.

What's included:

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2023 by games segment

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, spending, behavior, and usage for mobile games

Trends analysis that formed our market size and forecast data

Market share estimates for game publishers and Top 10 games lists

Market size & forecast

Growth drivers & trends

Mobile esports

Publishers & app markets

Top games

Mobile devices & hardware

Financial transaction events

Game approvals & regulations

Analysis of our proprietary survey of Chinese gamers

90 slides with more than 50 data exhibits

Key takeaways from the analysis:

China domestic mobile game revenue was $15.63 billion in 2018, up 28.9% from the previous year. Revenue is forecast to reach $25.49 billion by 2023.

There were 598 million mobile gamers in 2018, rising to 728 million by 2023.

95% of gamers in China play mobile games.

Despite a temporary game licensing freeze and the introduction of new regulations under a new regulator, the State Administration of Press and Publication (SAPP), China's mobile games market grew 28.9% over the previous year and demand for mobile games remained strong.

Tencent and NetEase remained the Top 2 mobile game publishers in China.

40% of mobile gamers spend money in games with both ARPU and ARPPU are set to increase over the next 5 years.

Mobile esports game revenue was $5.6B in 2018, and forecast to reach $10.6 billion by 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary

2. Market size & forecast

3. Growth drivers & trends

4. Mobile esports

5. Publishers & app markets

6. Top mobile games

7. Mobile devices & hardware

8. Gamer insights

9. Financial transaction events

10. Game approvals & regulations

11. Appendix & glossary

12. Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rm7ty

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.