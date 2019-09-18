Greater Southeast Asia Gamer Segmentation Study 2019: The Highest Spending Gamer Segment, Competitive Arena Gamers, are Also the Most Important Segment for E-sports, and the Largest Segment in the Survey

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greater Southeast Asia Gamer Segmentation Study 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What you'll learn from this report:

The Greater Southeast Asia Gamer Segmentation Study provides the first comprehensive look at who Chinese gamers are.

The report provides a comprehensive look at who gamers in the Greater Southeast Asia region really are, and the gamer motivations driving the region's major trends, such as esports. Greater Southeast Asia in this report includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and China Taiwan.

Why gamers play is as important as what they play and how much, and is critical to understanding them as gamers - and as consumers. Understanding how gaming preferences, motivations, and demographic variables group together enables targeting those segments with more precise marketing messages and acquisition channels. Fine-tuning player targeting is all the more important in the increasingly competitive gaming landscape.

This report brings together our expertise built on 17 years of analysis in the Asia games market with study partner Quantic Foundry's Gamer Motivation Model and data science methods to produce a first-of-its-kind, in-depth study into the motivations and behaviors of gamers in GSEA. The study also resulted in proof that esports is not a bubble in GSEA.

What's included:

Motivation profiles and demographics of seven GSEA gamer segments

Motivation profiles and demographics of seven GSEA countries

Qualitative and quantitative analysis, by segment, on gamer behavior, demand, spending, and usage across Gaming platforms Games Game genres Esports Cybercafes Video streaming Live streaming Online media and shopping

126 slides with 101 data exhibits

Key takeaways from the analysis:

The report surfaced seven distinct gamer segments:

Story Socializers

Casual Challengers

Skill Masters

Strategists

Arena Gamers

Fantasy Arena Gamers

Competitive Arena Gamers

The study shows behaviors and spending around gaming, esports, cybercafe, live streaming, and more, such as:

Southeast Asian gamers prefer games that foster community, teamwork, and competition.

60% of GSEA gamers are strongly drawn to esports.

42% of GSEA gamers fall into the segment of competitive arena gamers, who love esports and who spend the most of all the segments ($15.8/month on PC games, and $10.1/month on mobile games).

The vast majority of gamers across the GSEA countries engage with esports.

Cybercafe usage is an accurate barometer of spending on games.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary

2. Gamer segments overview

3. Explaining the gamer motivation model

4. Gamer segments

5. Country profiles

6. Demographics

7. Gaming behavior

8. Gamer segments and esports

9. Gamer segments and cybercafes

10. Appendix and methodology

11. About the publisher

