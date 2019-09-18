Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motorcycles and Parts in South Africa 2019: Sales of Small Motorcycles Under 500cc Grew by 12.5% in 2018 to in Line With the Growth of the Fast Food Delivery Sector

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motorcycles and Parts in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motorcycles and Parts: The South African motorcycle sector continues to experience declining sales as the weakening rand has caused the cost of bikes to double in the past two years and as economic conditions restrained consumer spending. Revenue of members of the Association of Motorcycle Importers and Distributors was approximately R1.42bn in 2018, down from R1.57bn in 2017. The number of registered motorcycles was 15,359 in 2018 compared to 23,304 in 2015. There are no local manufacturers, and all units and parts are imported.



Room for Growth: While the motorcycle industry is growing in other emerging markets, local sales are declining, as are the number of industry participants. South Africa does not have a large number of people who commute by bike, and sales are predominantly commercial (delivery) and leisure at the high end. However, sales of small motorcycles under 500cc grew by 12.5% in 2018 to in line with the growth of the fast food delivery sector which uses small bikes for deliveries, and this growth is set to increase.



Report Coverage: This report covers the sale, maintenance and repair of motorcycles and parts, and the factors influencing the sector's success, including the growing delivery sector. While there are no local manufacturers, the report includes comprehensive profiles of 18 companies including importers of major international brands such as BMW, Honda, KMSA Distributors (Kawasaki), Suzuki and Tuning Fork (Yamaha). Profiled companies that sell parts or service motorcycles include Max Motorcycle Parts, Triumph, which was appointed as the local Triumph motorcycle distributor last year, and Fire It Up, which was recently awarded the official importer rights for MV Agusta.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Rising Operating Costs

5.3. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation

5.4. Labour

5.5. Cyclicality

5.6. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers To Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



BMW (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

C Deysel

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd

Fire It Up CC

Harley-Davidson Africa (Pty) Ltd

Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Husqvarna Motorcycles SA (Pty) Ltd

KMSA Distributors (Pty) Ltd

KTM Motorcycles SA (Pty) Ltd

Max Motorcycle Parts SA (Pty) Ltd

Moto Uno Racing CC

Rodeo Drive Cars (Pty) Ltd

Smith Mining Equipment (Pty) Ltd

Southern African Motorcycles (Pty) Ltd

Suzuki Auto South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Triumph South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tuning Fork (Pty) Ltd

V - Two Cycles CC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jidazi

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.