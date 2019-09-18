New Ideas for Billion Dollar Markets: Emerging Leaders in Cannabis, Augmented Reality, and Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- CEO Interviews with: HEXO, HOTH, MDCL, NEXCF

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has recently published published CEO Interviews, and conference presentation video’s from some of the most talked about stocks today.

While in totally different industries - what they all have in common is they are are targeting multi-billion dollar market opportunities. Should they succeed, the upside for investors will be substantial. The CEO Interviews and conference presentations are now available for free access at: www.wallstreetreporter.com

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) - NEXT SUPER STOCK conference feature

NEXCF was a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference in August. NEXCF is an emerging leader in Augmented Reality technology (AR) - a market expected to hit $122 billion market in 2022, according to Statista.

In his presentation, NexTech CEO Evan Gappleberg, explains how NEXCF is rapidly growing revenues as it pursues opportunities in three AR verticals: e-commerce, education and entertainment - and shows videos which demonstrate how NEXCF customers are using it’s AR technology.

“The Future is Here”

In one of the most compelling demonstrations of how AR is starting to drive e-commerce, Evan shows how luxury shoe brand, Tamara Mellon uses NEXCF’s AR and AI chat applications, to help their customers choose a pair of shoes, on their mobile phone, and make a seamless online purchase with just a few clicks.

NEXCF’s AR technology is a “game changer” for e-commerce because it removes the largest barrier/point of friction for online retailers - customers not being able to touch and feel the product. NexTech’s Augmented Reality technology gives customers as close to a ‘retail’ experience as they can get - being able to see how a product sizes/fit/shape in their own environment. As a result - online sales conversion rates sky rocket - and returns drop - which makes a massive impact for the bottom-line.

- Gartner reports 100 million consumers will shop in Augmented Reality online and in-store by 2020.

- NEXCF is rapidly growing revenues, and targeting 10X revenue growth for calendar year 2020.

- Many investment experts believe Augmented Reality is THE next "hot investment theme" - similar to the way cannabis stocks are today. Because, NEXCF is the only “pure play” AR stock, the company is receiving notable interest from institutional investors who want to get positioned early to ride a mega-trend.

Watch the full VIDEO presentation: (and see demo of the AR tech)

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/08/nextech-ar-solutions-corp-otc-nexcf-next-super-stock-conference-presentation/

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc (OTC: MDCL) - NEXT SUPER STOCK conference feature

Another presenter at the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference was Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL), which is transforming into a vertically integrated leader in the global cannabis industry, through strategic acquisitions.

In the weeks following MDCL’s conference presentation, the company announced a string of acquisitions whose projected 2019 revenue totals $170 million.

During his NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presentation, CEO Andy Williams shares his vision for MDCL's M&A-driven growth strategy which is transforming MDCL into one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the cannabis industry worldwide.

- Following MDCL's 8/15 conference presentation, the company has followed through with its acquisition strategy, and announced a total of 7 pending acquisitions in the cannabis space, including: cultivation, extraction, infused/edibles manufacturers, R&D and 33 strategically located dispensaries in Colorado.

- The projected annual revenues from these proposed acquisitions totals approximately $170 million in 2019. Most of these businesses report EBITDAs averaging around 20%, but MDCL believes they can increase those EBITDAs to approximately 30% via collaborative growth and the forthcoming economies of scale.

NEXT SUPER STOCK Conference Presentation Highlights:

- Andy Williams shares how MDCL's infrastructure, management team, and deep industry contacts and operational expertise create a strong platform for exponential growth through acquisitions.

- Andy also demonstrates why MDCL's current valuation offers a compelling opportunity for investors. MDCL is currently valued at a multiple of less than 10X revenues - compared to some of its peers in the cannabis space which are trading at 100-300X revenues.

Watch the full VIDEO presentation:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/08/medicine-man-technologies-inc-otc-mdcl-next-super-stock-conference-presentation/

Hexo Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) CEO Interview with Sebastien St-Louis.

Hexo Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) CEO Interview with Sebastien St-Louis. Sebastien explains what is driving Hexo’s explosive revenue growth in the cannabis sector, and his vision for building Hexo into a major cannabis-focused Consumer Packaged Goods brand (modeled along the lines of Fortune 500 CPG companies, i.e. Proctor & Gamble, and Nabisco). Topics discussed include:

– Molson beverage joint venture.

– Plans for future partnerships with major consumer foods, and packaged goods brands, with “Powered by Hexo” cannabis content.

– R&D Product innovation including sublingual sprays, powders, and patent-protected products, and more, to achieve 50% gross margins.

– Increasing annual production capacity to 108,000 kilograms, and product manufacturing facilities.

– Outlook for cannabis pricing.

– Plus more…

The complete 28 minute CEO interview is available for free access (registration required) at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/01/hexo-corp-tse-hexo-explosive-revenue-growth-in-branded-cannabis-products/

NEXT SUPER STOCK presenter preview: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) will be a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! online investor conference on September 25, 2019.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) dermatological therapeutics pipeline targets multi-billion dollar opportunities (+ near-term catalysts).

Wall Street Reporter has just published an exclusive interview with CEO Robb Knie, discussing the company’s pipeline of unique targeted dermatological therapies, for indications including: eczema, psoriasis, chronic wound disorders, and acne which address multi-billion dollar market opportunities.

Significantly for investors, Robb explains Hoth’s shortened path towards regulatory approval, and the near-term catalysts for value creation.

Robb, also explains why Hoth is a compelling value proposition for investors based on recent M&A activity in the dermatological space, including the $4.9 billion paid by Pfizer for Anacor, whose lead product lead product, Eucrisa, is a topical treatment for mild to moderate eczema.

Click here to access the CEO Interview:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/09/hoth-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-hoth-dermatological-therapeutics-pipeline-targeting-multi-billion-dollar-opportunities-near-term-catalysts/

Click here to join the livestream event:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

About the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference:

NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! is Wall Street Reporter’s flagship investor conference series, featuring presentations from a carefully selected group of companies which are at key inflection points, and have near-term catalysts in place, which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

To learn more, and sign up (free) for the September 25 lifestream event, click:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

About Wall Street Reporter:

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO’s of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts.

Wall Street Reporter’s global investor audience consists primarily of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, analysts, investment bankers, and self-directed individual investors managing over $2 trillion in capital worldwide.

