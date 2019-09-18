South African Tile Industry 2019 - Italtile has a 95.4% Stake in Manufacturer Ceramic Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Tile Industry in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tile Industry: South Africa's tile industry is experiencing difficulties due to poor economic conditions, restrained consumer spend and limited public and private sector investment. The construction industry, on which the tile sector is reliant, is highly dependent on government infrastructure development which has been slow.



Continued Growth: Despite the tough conditions, major player Italtile grew its store network of CTM, Italtile Retail and TopT by 9% to 176 in 2018 and will open 10 to 15 more in 2019. Tile Africa, owned by London-based Norcros, has 32 owned stores and two franchise stores and added two in 2018 with plans to open a further two stores in 2019. Metrotile Europe has also increased its footprint in South Africa and neighbouring countries through local partner Metrotile SA.



Report Coverage: This report focuses on the manufacture, wholesale and retail of tiles in South Africa, current conditions and future expectations, and factors which influence the sector's success. There are comprehensive profiles of 23 companies including major player Italtile, owner of 176 retail stores and a 95.4% stake in manufacturer Ceramic Industries, which makes one of every two tiles, baths and toilets purchased in South Africa. Other profiled companies include Norcros which owns Johnson Tiles SA and Tile Africa and Mazista Tiles, which went into partnership with Kwazulu-Natal's largest flooring tiling contractor Durban Tiling Services and its trading arm Duratile.

