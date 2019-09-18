Jeans Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Jeans Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Jeans Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Jeans Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Jeans market. Global research on Global Jeans Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Jeans industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Jeans industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Jeans types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Jeans industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Jeans business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.

Since the post war era, the denim jeans became popular among young people. Denim jeans are a cornerstone of the American wardrobe and an important cotton product (accounting for almost one-fifth of all cotton clothing at retail). Almost all US consumers own denim jeans and most of them say their closets are full of denim and they enjoy wearing it regularly.

Denim jeans are purchased for durability, longevity, and versatility because consumers find greater value in a product they know will last longer and fit better; therefore price is not the main factor in the denim jeans purchase decision, unlike other clothing. This positioning ensures that denim jeans will continue to have a place on store shelves and in consumers’ closets. And the brands that consumers` favorite are Levi`s, Lee, Wrangler, Gap Inc., Old Navy, and so on.

The global Jeans market was valued at 57400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 61200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Jeans volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jeans market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Jeans in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Jeans manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

Segment by Application

Women

Men

Children

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Jeans

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Jeans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Jeans Regional Market Analysis

6 Jeans Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Jeans Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Jeans Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Jeans Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

Continued….

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Jeans Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Jeans industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Jeans industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

