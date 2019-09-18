OPTIZMO™ Teams up to Grant Wishes with the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Supporting the community is built into the company’s culture

A core aspect of our mission at OPTIZMO is to have a positive impact on our clients, partners, team members and communities. Over the years, OPTIZMO has provided support to a number of community and charitable organizations. In 2019, our team was thrilled to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation through the LTPA Lonestar Thunder Run in July. The event raised raised a total of $59k, which will allow Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas to grant 6 wishes to children facing critical illnesses.

“OPTIZMO has been and continues to be, extremely fortunate over the last decade. As we celebrate 10 years of momentum, it would be remiss not to acknowledge how we got here. We got here with help. Help from a dedicated team of employees, help from our industry peers and mentors, and surrounding ourselves with partners willing to share in their successes, to help us grow and continue to build.

This is what compels us at OPTIZMO Technologies, to share in our successes and pay forward what has been so graciously awarded us. Make-A-Wish is a foundation that goes above and beyond. They do so much for these young people, helping them to remain positive, encouraging them to continue fighting the good fight, and providing them with the resources, treatment, and experiences that foster healthy growth and recovery. We feel privileged to play a role in it in any way that we can!” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO.

Following the event over the summer, OPTIZMO has been exploring a long-term relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where we will provide ongoing support throughout the year. We’re excited to announce that this program will officially launch in 2020 when we will provide support to grant one wish per quarter during the year. Members of our team will also be involved in additional events 2019.

“I strongly feel that OPTIZMO’s ongoing partnership with the Make-A-Wish foundation and their pledge to grant 4 wishes in 2020 provides a great deal of insight into their company culture, as well as, into who they are as individuals.

On behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the families who will benefit from this partnership, we would like to sincerely thank Khris Thayer and his team at OPTIZMO for their gracious past donations and their pledge for 2020!” said Kathrin Brewer, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas.

Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. In the United States and its territories, on average, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. Make-a-Wish believes a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides and inspires the organization to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids served by its efforts.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized industry leader for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff delivering extensive personal support, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. www.optizmo.com

About Make-A-Wish® Central & South Texas

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and 33,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1984, Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas has granted more than 4,900 wishes to local children. For more information about Make-A-Wish CSTX, visit www.cstx.wish.org.

Media Contact:

Tom Wozniak

Executive Director of Marketing

tom@optizmo.com



