Luxe London Emerges as Leader in High-End Upgrades, Features and Finishes for Luxury Condominiums

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxe London , managed by Society Developments, Inc. is an Ontario brand that has recently emerged as one of the top choices among area millennials and young professionals.This 19-floor collection of state-of-the-art condominium suites in the heart of the business and entertainment district in London, Ontario, serves as the prototype for where luxury lifestyle meets modern convenience. In particular, Luxe London offers a prime example of how first-class amenities and upgrades can be seamlessly integrated into the everyday lives of lifestyle-conscious millennials.Many of the suites’ features are focused equally on style and function, a choice rooted in Society Developments’ belief that living should be both beautiful and practical. To that end, some of the buildings’ amenities include cedar saunas and attractive changing rooms adjacent to a sleek 24-hour gym, as well as a sleek, minimalist yoga studio and spa-style lounge and seating.A movie theatre, cafe lounge with television and working fireplace, and business lounge with private board rooms round out the amenities, all of which speak to young adult trends in terms of socialization preference, a focus on health and wellness, and the prevalence of remote work. Meanwhile, a rooftop terrace with lounge seating and a stone fireplace, as well as an onsite billiards room, add more than a touch of elegance and whimsy.Within the suites themselves, features and finishing touches are just as luxurious, each designed with the end user in mind. Young creatives appreciate the spacious layouts and expansive windows, which look directly out onto the hustle and bustle of downtown. The kitchens, meanwhile, come fully equipped with four stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and backsplashes. Bathrooms are equally attractive and optimally usable, with generously-sized glass showers.Keyless entry at all locations, touch-activated amenities, a convenience room with vending machines, ice, and ATMs, and 24/7 security cameras make everyday living both secure and convenient. Luxe London is managed by Society Developments, Inc., a luxury condominium brand for the discerning young professional. Founded in 2005, the brand brings sleek design, modern comfort, high-end features, and built-in security to a new level. Each condo is optimally designed for the ideal end-user experience so that every day feels like a sweet escape. Strategic layouts, perfect locations, and an array of first-class amenities make the brand stand out to long-term investors and potential buyers alike.



