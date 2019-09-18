Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Trends, Analysis and Key Developments, 2017-2027
The Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing R&D expenditure in oncologic diseases, improvement of systemic chemotherapy and rise in conservative treatment in early stage disease.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing R & D expenditure in Oncologic Diseases
3.1.2 Improvement of Systemic Chemotherapy
3.1.3 Rise in Conservative Treatment in Early Stage Disease
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Cervical Cancer Treatment Market, By Treatment
4.1 Chemotherapy
4.1.1 Carboplatin
4.1.2 Bevacizumab
4.1.3 Paclitaxel
4.1.4 Oxorubicin
4.1.5 Cisplatin
4.1.6 Other Chemotherapies
4.2 Hormone Therapy
4.2.1 Progesterone
4.2.2 Oestrogen
4.2.3 Testosterone
4.2.4 Progestogens
4.3 Radiation Therapy
4.3.1 Brachytherapy
4.3.2 External Beam Radiation
4.4 Surgery
4.4.1 Laser Surgery
4.4.2 Trachelectomy
4.4.3 Radical Hysterectomy
4.4.4 Cryosurgery
4.4.5 Simple Hysterectomy
4.4.6 Other Surgeries
4.5 Targeted Therapy
4.5.1 Pazopanib
4.5.2 Bevacizumab
4.6 Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP)
4.7 Cone Biopsy
4.8 Cold Knife Conization
5 Cervical Cancer Treatment Market, By Type
5.1 Adenosquamous Carcinomas
5.2 Squamous Cell Carcinomas
5.3 Adenocarcinomas
6 Cervical Cancer Treatment Market, By Material
6.1 Biologically Derived Materials
6.2 Synthetic Materials
6.3 Genetically Engineered Materials
6.4 Other Materials
7 Cervical Cancer Treatment Market, By Product
7.1 Treatment
7.1.1 Keytruda
7.1.2 Generics
7.1.3 Avastin
7.1.4 Other Treatments
7.2 Prevention
7.2.1 Cervarix
7.2.2 Gardasil/Gardasil 9
8 Cervical Cancer Treatment Market, By Disease Indication
8.1 Early Invasive Stage
8.2 Advanced Invasive Stage
8.3 Pre-malignant lesions
9 Cervical Cancer Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Online Pharmacies
9.2 Hospital Pharmacies
9.3 Retail Pharmacies
10 Cervical Cancer Treatment Market, By End User
10.1 Diagnostic Centers
10.2 Pharmacies
10.3 Cancer Palliative care clinics
10.4 Hospitals
11 Cervical Cancer Treatment Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 U.K
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 France
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Pfizer Inc
13.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
13.3 Novartis
13.4 Eli Lilly And Company
13.5 Allergan, Plc.
13.6 GlaxoSmithKline
13.7 Hoffmann La Roche Ltd
13.8 Biocon Ltd.
13.9 Genentech USA
13.10 Merck & Co., Inc.,
13.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
13.12 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
13.13 Ethicon, Inc.
13.14 Hetero Drugs Ltd.
